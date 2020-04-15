Temperament and height, the major challenges they had to overcome the ‘Chucky’ Lozano Pachuca

Hirving Lozano, present player of the Napoli, had to overcome several obstacles on the way to the First Division, a was his temperament inside and outside the field of play and the other was his height, because he was low of stature he was close to being discharged along with Erick Gutierrez, his inseparable friend, remembers Miguel Angel Gómez Leyva, first coach of both when they came to Pachucabesides that it was he who saved them to continue in the Tuzos.

“They were about to retire, I don’t remember the year, but it seems to me that it was in 2012. They wanted to terminate because they could not raise, they were still shorties, because the size you have right now began to acquire after Sub-17”, declared ESPN Digital Gómez Leyva, who currently is the assistant of the Sub-20 de Querétaro.

‘Chucky’ and ‘Guti’ with Pachuca in the Manchester United Premier Cup 2010. Courtesy ESPN

“At that time he brought the u-17, I found out and I was talking with (Andrew) Fassi, told them to be given another chance, that the last six months because they brought a process from the Olympic Youth tournament in Japan, then we went to the Milk Cup in Ireland. I commented to Andrew that the bear, which they had a lot of quality, so that gave them a respite of six months more, and fortunately began to grow.”

Gómez Leyva remember that Lozano he earned the nickname of ‘Chucky’ by the antics that made them to their peers during the concentration in the Olympiad Youth, however, there were other jokes that cost him the title, because this was the form of punishment to indiscipline.

“There was an area where you are temporarily laid beds and that was where it gave rise to this football team for the Olympiad of Youth, then the ‘Chucky’ it was when he started to be their antics, I turned off the light, put on t-shirts in the face as a kind ghost, I wanted to scare you and that crop of players was the one that started to put ‘Chucky’”.

“Some joke to a teammate during the class, the teacher reported it, I don’t know suddenly aventarle a rubber to the head, remove the seat when they went to sit and went to the ground, this type of jokes or suddenly hide the backpack, hide the lunch box, as well as he was, as a number or then the did to him. A couple of times made mischief in the school and in automatic so I had to punish and pull it out of the computer, but obviously protruded through time, because if the computer was not connected, so went in to do their mischief”.

Inside the court the ‘Chucky’ learned to be a skilled player was going to receive a lot of faults of their opponents, a situation that we got desperate and ended by kick, but managed to change it, as it is accustomed to challenge their markers, to be baffled and out expelled.

“He was 1.60 and faced guys who were 1.65, 1.67, but he was learning on that part, I had to evade, I had to avoid that patearan touching the ball quicker or throwing the batteries long at the open space, was understanding, but in the end the DNA is not what you can lose, their aggressiveness, that explosive power that has continues to crop up suddenly.”

“It became to challenging, provocative, I was, and I said, pardon the expression, ‘you are very pend…’, ‘I’m going to make a tunnel’, ‘I’m going to make a goal’, provoked them, but in a lot of matches came to leave in numerical superiority to the team because it was the deportation of his marker and professionally it was more constant, he will challenge the opponent.”