Ten albums to travel in music

“Introducing Rubén González ” by Rubén González (1996)

Become famous thanks to the film of Wim Wenders ” Buena Vista Social Club, pianist Rubén González has recorded his first solo album at 77 years old. A must-have album, which takes you to discover Cuba at the melodic sound of the piano.

“Mustt Mustt” by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1990)

The king of the qawwali (the song of the sufi) transports all those who listen to his album. His voice and drums enchant the ear for a trip spellbinding in Pakistan.

“Ali & Toumani” by Alia Farka Touré and Toumani Diabaté (2006)

Released after the death of Alia Farka Touré, this album brings together the voices of Touré and the talent of Toumani Diabaté on the kora. This traditional instrument from mali, used according to legend by a woman-genius, charm and carries with its hues of blues for a unique journey to Mali.

“Best of” of Cesaria Evora (1998)

Impossible to choose between the different albums of the ” diva with bare feet “, this Best Of features all his best songs for an escape on the beaches of Cape Verde.

“Sadnecessary” by Milky Chance (2013)

First studio album of the German duo Milky Chance “Sadnecessary” evokes a road-trip that doesn’t stop. By his tones at the same time slow and rhythmic, and by the voice of the singer, on this album with all of the adventures giving the desire to travel.

“El mal querer” by Rosalia (2018)

Consecrated by this album, the singer Rosalia gets naked in ” El mal querer “. If the album is about a bad lover, it is above all a mix of pop and flamenco, which jumps to the ears and makes all the originality of this album. Jump in the most beautiful scenery in the andalusian guaranteed.

“JESUS IS KING” by Kanye West (2019)

Registered with the Sunday Service Choir, gospel group led by Kanye West, this album is a bias of the artist. Combining the sounds of traditional gospel and american churches (such as the organ, or vocals, very rhythmic) codes typical of american rap, Kanye West presents an album that is unprecedented, that invites you to travel, both religious and social in an America in search of itself.

“Batarsité” by Danyél Waro (1994)

The beaches and the landscape of the Meeting, arrive to the ear when Danyél Waro began to sing the maloya (song of identity creole) accompanied by the instruments used by the former slaves (such as the wheeler, the bobre or the kayamb). A trip improbable in the heart of the history of this beautiful island.

“1988” by Biga*Ranx (2017)

Artist combining reggae and hip hop, Biga*Ranx delivers the album “1988” as a call to the sun and the joy. It reminds us of the festivals and the beaches full of sun. An album to listen to for any occasion, and especially for escape and regain the smile.

“YOU & I” by ALA.NI (2017)

Album unlikely, “You & I” is the effect of a jump in time. Here, not travel in a country, it would be rather a trip back in time, into another era. From the first notes of the album, nostalgia sets in and we say that all the same it was better before. But when ?

Follow So Evening on Facebook and Instagram for not to miss anything of the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food and much more.

Also read :