Ten forwards who played with the Mexican national team and probably did not remember

Fans of the Mexican national team have enjoyed the goals from the historical front as Javier Hernandez, Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Luis Hernandez, Oribe Peralta, among many others, however, have also forgotten to attackers who at any time wore the green coat.

ESPN Digital introduces you to the front of the Tri that you probably don’t remember for his spot in the national team:

Jesus Olalde

In 1999, Olalde received his first call to Tri after his good performances with Pumas (champion of goleo) and in 2000 he had the opportunity to play in duels qualifying to the World Cup in Korea/Japan, however, was not taken into account for the fair in the asian territory. Olalde defended on 17 occasions the t-shirt aztec and recorded three touchdowns.

Emilio Mora

The emerged of the Basic Forces of Morelia played the Gold Cup in 1998 and 2000 with the Mexican national team, but failed to establish itself in the combo the aztec. In total, Mora, who also played for Chivas and Cruz Azul, played 12 games with the template, aztec, and only scored a goal.

Emilio Mora, with the Mexican national team Getty Images

Manolo Martinez

The former attacker of the Flock, Sacred had a fleeting, in the Mexican and the only international tournament he played with the combo was the America’s Cup in 1995.

Horacio Sanchez

Horacio, nephew of Hugo Sanchez, was part of the ‘Command Puma’ that represented the Mexican national team in the Copa USA 2000. The former attacker was a good performance by scoring three times in the contest, but never came to be taking into account for the Tri. His goals were not much, given that Mexico came in third.

Alonso Sandoval

The former player of Chivas and America captivated the fans for his talent and speed, so that in 2005 he received his first opportunity with the Tri. A year later, Alonso returned to be taking into account in a friendly duel against Ghana, though unfortunately that would be his last meeting with the selection.

Alonso Sandoval defended the shirt of America Getty Images

Cristian Patiño

The former element of the Eagle of America was convened by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe to the combined Tricolor in 2003. Patiño played 69 minutes spread over two games and had a goal, but failed to convince the ‘Moustache’, who never returned to consider it.

Octavio Mora

The player who shined with Lions-Black and Blue Cross made his debut with the national team in a friendly duel against Brazil in 1992 and a year later was called in for the Gold Cup. In total, Mora played 13 commitments and scored seven goals. Never was able to carry the level that was in The Machine to the selected national.

Carlos Esquivel

That was the player of Toluca, he received his first call in 2008, but it was not until 2015 when it got its greatest achievement with the Mexican national team: crowned champion of the Gold Cup. However, Esquivel’s not played more than 20 games in his career with the Tri.

Carlos Esquivel with the Tri Getty Images

Jesus Mendoza

The striker rose to fame after moving from Chivas to America, where he had his best years as profesionasl. In the Mexican national team only played 11 games and scored a goal, attended the Gold Cup in the USA in the 2000, but was unable to consolidate to get a fixed place.

Eduardo Herrera

His good performances in the Cougars earned him to be called in 2015, the year in which he scored three goals, two in Guatemala and one against Paraguay, in casual. Was convened a total of 9 times, but their quality never reached to fight really for a post to be offensive.

Eduardo Herrera with the Mexican national team Getty Images

FRONT THAT IF YOU REMEMBER NOT TO COMPLY WITH THE EXPECTATIONS

Unlike the front that passed through the Tri, and that are little remembered by the fans, the Selection had to front that hoped the fans by its quality and that is made unforgettable by providing performances disappointing.

In this ruble, stand out the names of Santiago Fernández, Luis Angel Landín, who were part of the selection that failed in the olympic qualifiers in CONCACAF in 2008.

Similarly, in this list, we must consider ex front as Rafael Márquez Lugo, Juan Carlos Cacho, Enrique Esqueda and Aldo de Nigris. All hoped the amateur mexican with his great performances in clubs, but never reached that level with the t-shirt green.