Ten team owners the most popular of the NBA, classified

For the fans of basketball that are not equipped with gifts sports, owning an NBA franchise could be the dream job ultimate.

After all, it is you who will be calling the shots, while all major decisions involving the franchise will pass by you.

You get all the advantages as a framework, the less the headaches associated with a position of director-general or the constant control to which the coaches are facing.

However, this distinction is often preserved for the billionaires selected that have a true passion for the sport. The NBA, of course, is home to many individuals also colored.

No matter if they are loved or hated by the city, the owners of the NBA are in fact playing a major role in the success or failure of a team.

Here are 10 of the owners of the most popular in the NBA today.

Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks)

Mark Cuban is the prototype of what should be the owner of a professional sports team.

The magnate of business and technology, aged 61 years, is sparking a frantic passion incomparable to the Mavs. He is loud, opinionated and loyal to his team for a foul. The total amount staggering fines he has accumulated over the years can testify to that.

Despite his beef without end with the officials of the NBA, Cuban has proven that he is extremely dedicated not only to the players and to the fans, but also to its staff. Cuban is the first owner to ensure that the employees of the arena to the American Airlines Arena receive full compensation even if the season is suspended.

Jeanie Buss (Los Angeles Lakers)

Although it is not as noisy as cuban, Jeanie Buss is revered to be the owner of the franchise may be the most popular in all sports. The woman, 58-year-old has inherited the property of his father, the late Jerry Buss, and proved she could handle the bright lights of Hollywood.

Jeanie has been involved in the family business at the age of 19 years old when she was named general manager of the team of professional tennis Los Angeles Strings. His private life was disclosed when she was betrothed to the former coach of the Lakers, Phil Jackson. The pair has called off the wedding in 2016.

Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers)

Steve Ballmer might be new to the game, but he has quickly made a strong impression after you have acquired the Clippers for $ 2 billion in 2014.

The former CEO of Microsoft is perhaps best known for his fervour comic while watching Courtside, which has spawned several memes online.

Apart from its unskillful reactions, Ballmer will be remembered as the savior of the franchise Clippers after the disaster of Donald Sterling.

Ballmer has recently proven that he was not afraid to throw in money, because it has recently paid out $ 400 million in cash for the Forum.

James Dolan (New York Knicks)

Unlike his other compatriots, the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan, is popular for all the wrong reasons.

Of course, it is unfair to blame all the woes of the Knicks on a single man, but the decisions suspicious of Dolan over the years have certainly contributed to the suffering of the Knicks.

Its reputation is further increased due to a nasty beef with the former player of the Knicks, Charles Oakley as well as the superfan was a devoted Spike Lee. This, as well as many other crimes, have led to the public outcry growing, asking Dolan to sell the team.

Joe Lacob (Golden State Warriors)

Although it has without doubt the team of the NBA the most successful of the modern era, the owner of the Dubs, Joe Lacob, has maintained its presence rather discreet with the team.

His humility was evident throughout the dynasty Warriors and it changed often praise players, coaches and executives who made up the team. Lacob has kept his composure even when his team was involved in a catastrophic campaign this season. Despite the loss constant, the owner, 64-year-old has never pointed the finger, and is simply focused on how to get his squad back on the right track.

Michael Jordan (Charlotte Hornets)

As soon as the GOAT, Michael Jordan, has revealed that he had not the patience to lead, everyone knew that it was only a matter of time before you call the shots on his own team NBA. His Airness, after all, has accumulated unimaginable wealth during his game days, while continuing to fatten his / her bank account via the brand Jordan.

Jordan bought a minority interest for the first time with the Hornets (then the Bobcats) in 2006. He eventually became the first player to become majority owner of a team from the NBA in 2010.

Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Like Dolan, Dan Gilbert has also gained importance because of the negative publicity. Following the declaration of LeBron James moving to the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, the owner of the Cavs wrote a statement to the stinging now sadly known under the name of “The Letter”.

Gilbert was highly critical of the way James handled his announcement and has even proclaimed that the Cavs would win a title before James and the Heat. The pair has since mended fences before James came back to Cleveland in 2014, and gave the franchise its first and only title in 2016.

Glen Taylor (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Speaking of the owners of the NBA painted in a bad light, the long-time owner of the Timberwolves, Glen Taylor, has also been the subject of many controversies. He has been suspended by the league in 2000 after having signed Joe Smith to a secret contract in violation of the rules of the ceiling of salary of the league.

The greatest player of the Wolves of the history, Kevin Garnett, refuses same as his jersey is retired by the team due to his indifference with Taylor.

Joseph Tsai (Brooklyn Nets)

The co-founder of Alibaba is also a new name in terms of property of the NBA, but Tsai has already caused a sensation during his short tenure with the Brooklyn Net renovated. Under her watch, the Net have acquired the mégastars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the summer.

Tsai has absorbed 49% of the nets to the Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2017, before taking the reins last year.

He is perhaps best known for his philanthropy outside of basketball, giving 2.6 million masks, 170 000 glasses and 2 000 respirators to New York in the middle of the pandemic COVID-19.

Vivek Ranadivé (Sacramento Kings)

In contrast to Tsai, who has succeeded in reversing the steam, quickly to Brooklyn, the owner of the Kings, Vivek Ranadivé, has been criticized for its inability to remove the Sacramento mediocrity. The head of the company indo-american has joined the group of Ronald Burkle and Mark Mastrov to buy the Kings from the family Maloof in 2013.

The Kings have not played in the playoffs during his oblivion, their last appearance dating back to 2006.