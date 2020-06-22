Ten yachts mythical to the screen

“The Wolf of Wall Street “, Martin Scorsese (2013)

"The Wolf of Wall Street ", Martin Scorsese (2013)

Real immersion in the world of finance, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, offers on-board mega-yacht M3 (ex Lady M) Intermarine a lot of scenes to decadent, playing the luxury and opulence. Leonardo Dicaprio is perfect in the role of a broker-dealer wormy, organizes celebrations to lavish, where the champagne flowed freely from the bar, or in the huge jacuzzi located on the deck. A sumptuous villa, floating among the VIP suites, furniture in marble, and private cabanas for guests.

“The Hector “, By Dino Risi (1962)

Fresh Italian full of humor and cynicism, “Hector” to the screen to one of the yachts most of the time : the Riva Tritone, a symbol of the dolce vita and the splendor of the bourgeoisie transalpine. By its wooden frame and its minimalism elegant, the famous ship is a symbol of social success for the characters in the movie, enjoying the economic miracle Italian of the decade of the 60’s.

The saga of 007

Fans of 007 know : the british agent has always had the taste of luxury yachts, the Riva Tritone “The spy who loved me” in Spirit Yachts of ” Casino Royal “.

Considered by many as one of James Bond, the most successful, “Skyfall” is no exception to the rule, with the impressive Regina, the Turkish group of the Pruva, 56 metres long and with capacity for twelve people.

“Ocean’s Twelve” by Steven Soderbergh (2004)

Second installment of the famous saga of hollywood, “ocean’s Twelve” brings to the screen one of the yachts of the most popular in the world : the Riva Aquarama, which comes here, in his edition ” Special “. His helmet in mahogany wood, its flagship, the chrome and of its two engines had already seduced years earlier, while the who’s who of cinema, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor.

“”Syriana””, Stephen Gaghan (2005)

The Helios 2 of the American, Palmer Johnson, long of 51 metres and has a aluminum hull, is an unmistakable part of the category of mega-yachts. Something to inspire the director Stephen Gaghan, who used it as a display of “landscape” in its espionage of the film”Syriana” with George Clooney and Matt Damon.

“The Succession “, Jesse Armstrong (2019)

Series breathless on the fate of the Roy family, whose patriarch is the head of a powerful empire of media and entertainment, “Roots” has made the choice of a mega-yacht as the setting of the last episode of season 2. The vessel Solandge of the German manufacturer Lürssen, blend VIP suite, grand staircase and swimming pool with landscape views, is the scene of heavy accountability, which will be resolved…behind closed doors.

“Entourage “, Doug Ellin (2015)

The opening scene of the movie “Entourage” opens on the burning yacht Usher American and Delta Marine. Between the five cabins on the cutting edge of technology, with an elevator to reach different areas and a jacuzzi, here we are in the height of luxury for the band hollywood as Vincent Chase.

“Donnie Brasco “, Mike Newell (1997)

Dubbed the R-Appointment (The Left Hand in the movie) and built by the american group Christensen, this boat 33,53 meters long, which occupies a central place in the famous thriller ” Donnie Brasco “, which unites on-screen with Johnny Depp and Al Pacino. That can comfortably accommodate up to six guests, the yacht is almost here the office full-fledged character.

“The Island” Of Michael Bay (2005)

The design of this yacht is amazing named 118 WallyPower and designed by Italian businessman Luca Bassani Antivari, this boat has the futuristic aesthetic has captivated the film director Michael Bay for his science-fiction film ” The Island “. The carbon shell for its avant-garde, through his great power, this new creation, generation costs, however the modest sum of $ 30 million.

“The journey is the adventure “, Claude Lelouch (1972)

With ” The journey is the adventure “, Claude Lelouch gathered around a grotesque comedy Lino Ventura and Jacques Brel. On the screen you can see the Riva Ariston, one of the yachts, the most popular of the claw, and a true Rolls Royce of the seas, at the time of the shooting. A classic of the genre, whose aesthetics and power were very much appreciated by the bourgeoisie of the 1970s.