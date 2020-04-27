ten years later, this revelation of the actor about Inception is going to many make you laugh !

Ignorance confessed half forgiven ? Guests of the podcast “WTF” hosted by Marc Maron, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, both nominated at the next academy awards respectively in the categories best male supporting role and best actor for their performance in common Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino, have admitted to not having always all inclusive to films in which they participated, as the relays the site IndieWire. In this case, it isAd Astra for Brad Pitt, and Inception for Leo, a film festival in 2020 ten years (yes, already).

Lost in the scenario

Thus, the host Marc Maron has interviewed Brad Pitt on a specific scene in the film of James Gray very confusing for the animator to know how the space-ship wrecked close to Neptune has been able to send surges strong enough to have an impact on the Earth. Question, to which Brad Pitt responds : “I’m not going to explain it… I can’t explain it either“. Good, it is not more advanced. It doesn’t prevent the franchise from Brad has had the effect of inspiring his sidekick Leonardo DiCaprio. “It’s like Inception for me”, has admitted the oscar-winning actor. “What happened? I have no idea. You are focusing on your character, dude. I’m involved, but when it comes to Christopher Nolan and his spirit, and of the manner in which the parts of the story are arranged… everyone was trying constantly to reconstruct this puzzle.“And the question of Maron to know if, for him, Leonardo DiCaprio, the film has a meaning, the actor’s kick into touch : “it depends on the eye of the beholder, I guess.”

And the spinning top, then ?

Masterpiece of science fiction released in July 2010 on the screens French, Inception is an incredible journey through the limbo, in which Leonardo DiCaprio embodies a thief experienced past master in the art of extraction. That is to say that he will steal the secrets of an individual located in his subconscious while he is dreaming. In the course of its missions, it uses a spinning top, his totem, which allows him to know if he is in the dream or in the reality : when he activates his spinning top, if it stops, it is because it is in the real world. If it continues to run, it is in the dream. And if you’re wondering why the spinning top is still spinning at the end of the film, Tv and Entertainment may be part of the answer for you…