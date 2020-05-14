Tender kiss between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Saturday night, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were accomplices to the museum, Hauser & Wirth at the gala for the L. A. Dance Project, the dance company, French choreographer.

Benjamin Millepied was in the spotlight Saturday evening at the museum, Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles. There was the annual gala of the L. A. Dance Project, his dance company, which is defined as “a development platform, for the creation, support and presentation of the art of dance from around the world”. The French-born choreographer was accompanied by his wife, the actress Natalie Portman, dazzling in a long red dress. It was also possible to see the actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, or even the dancer Jon Boogs.

For the occasion, a beautiful table had been set up in the middle of the gallery of modern and contemporary art. Troops of dancers have electrified the evening, ensuring the show in front of the guests amazed. A respite for Natalie Portman, in the midst of his struggle for the place of women in the film industry. Spokesperson for the movement Time’s Up, the mother is Aleph (7 years) and Amelia (1 year) is expressed regularly to denounce the sexism that plagues the middle.

Natalie Portman, a woman committed

Friday, 12 October, she had indeed delivered a powerful speech during the event “Power of Women” organized by “Vanity Fair”. “I’m so tired […] I have not slept much these last few weeks”, said she in criticizing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the post of constitutional judge of the supreme Court of the United States while he has been accused of sexual assault.