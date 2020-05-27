Tenet : According to this theory, the film by Christopher Nolan would be the sequel of Inception

Expected (for the moment) on the 22nd July next, Tenet promises once again to return the brain. If the film will take against the backdrop of international espionage, the next project from Christopher Nolan should be part of the worthy lineage of Memento, Interstellar or Inception. If you are wondering if Robert Pattinson and John David Washington will travel in the past, this mysterious feature is expected to push the boundaries of time and space, to such an extent that one theory suggests that the film would be the result ofInception. Released in 2010, the latter focused on the idea that a technology could be used to create a dream that is shared between several people, which would allow a “puller” to sneak into the subconscious of their target in order to elicit vital information. The end with its tight close-up on the router, offered to Inception all of its ambiguity and open-ended conclusion.

And this to such an extent that a theory relayed by Screen Rant suggests that Tenet would be the direct result ofInception for a number of reasons. The first : the technology used in Tenet to create the inversion would be the same as that used by Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his team in Inception. Here, the case and the iv would be replaced by a glove and the gas mask shown in the latest trailer a thriller with Robert Pattinson and John David Wahington. Always according to this same theory, the character Robert Pattinson would be similar to the one portrayed by Tom Hardy in Inception. Their role, their function, just as the character traits that they might share in the face of teammates such as Cobb, or the character embodied by Washington, could actually bring people closer together.

Another index interesting : the presence in the casting of the two films of one of the favourite actors of Christopher Nolan, Michael Caine. In Inceptionthe actor interpreted the Professor Stephen Miles. If it is difficult to make the link between this teacher in architecture, and the espionage affair of Tenetthe character of Michael Caine could know many things about reversal, or even in the world of dreams shared, to such an extent that the theory assumes that it is the same person. Finally, if Tenet appears as the following image ofInception, the most common lies in the relativity of time. The next project is Christopher Nolan we explore a concept deeper, as this can make Tenet a possible result ofInception. This being said, the director british-american is not accustomed to sequelonly the saga The Dark Knight having the right to such treatment. Added to this is the fact, that the dreams such as the relativity of time, are the favourite themes of Nolan. It would not therefore be surprising, that with Tenet the director revisits this theme, without finally providing a sequel to one of his works.