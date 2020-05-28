Tenet : Christopher Nolan says more about the huge explosion in the trailer – News Movie

Tenet is expected by many viewers as the film that will revive the life of dark rooms, and for good reason, as Christopher Nolan has put the package.

If you are kept away from the promotion of the blockbuster until now and had not watched any of its trailers, then you probably want to exit this page, which contains info related to their content. Attention, MICRO-SPOILER so.

A few days ago, the new trailer for the film, whose plot is still more mysterious, is coming to shake the retinas of millions of spectators. Among the most enduring images of the film, those entering into this tasty preview, while John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson discuss the possibility of organizing an air crash, which can be seen in parallel.

“And then I told the pilot to try without hands.”

However, for anyone interested in special effects, this scene has all the airs of a piece of bravery performed out of the plateau, without the addition of digital imaging, or models. In an interview with Total Filmdirector Christopher Nolan is back on the genèse of this scene already already highly anticipated.

“I had planned to do it using miniatures in a set, combined with a whole set of visual effects.”

After which, the filmmaker has discovered the existence of many planes, of real, available for purchase and rental, Victorvillein California. What has not failed to give him the continuation in the ideas.

“We started to do the accounts… And it became obvious that it would be cheaper to buy a real plane, complete this sequence for real, in front of the camera, rather than to build models or do it all in CGI.”

A crash handmade

It is ultimately the solution, “actual”, which has been validated, causing the purchase of an aircraft, to fate, to believe in the trailer Tenet.

“It is strange to address this issue, this kind of impulse purchase. But we ended up doing it, and in the end, it worked very well. It is thanks to Scott Fisher, our supervisor of special effects and Nathan Crowley, the chief decorator, who have determined how to assemble this huge scene in front of the camera. It was very exciting to participate in this process.”

One of the last great advocates of location shooting in film (alongside Quentin Tarantino, Wes Andersonor Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan has always worked, including on her most ambitious in terms of the show, trotate the up face to the camera.

Using games optical Interstellar, models to include the Batmobile in his Batman trilogy, refusing categorically to use of extras and explosions, the digital Dunkirkthe mtransmitter scene seems to continue its old approach.

It only remains to hope that the public can learn Tenet in the dark rooms on the date expected, July 22, next.

“But for the shootings, it uses blank bullets huh ?”