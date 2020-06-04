Tenet : Christopher Nolan would it be in the middle of building his own universe ?

Director Christopher Nolan will soon be back with a new blockbuster that promises already to give us the nodes in the brain. It is intriguing Tenetin which of the spies portrayed by John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson trying to prevent a catastrophe of global proportions. For these purposes, they wear out a technique of time travel, very special called the inversion. Beyond to bring new information on the plot, the last trailer Tenet has especially reminded of another big success of the director, the iconic Inception. Which makes one wonder if Christopher Nolan would not be secretly trying to build its own universe film to him.

The team of Inception preparing for their infiltration

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet

A group of individuals, rather well-dressed uses a revolutionary technology to carry out a mission as dangerous as top secret. Either Inception or Tenetthe two films could easily fit this brief description. In one, the protagonists use the inception and extraction, in the other, they use the inversion. Add to that a visual style, characters, quite similar to the first, and a script that the actors themselves do not fully understand. There is therefore nothing surprising in the fact that a lot of fans of the work of Christopher Nolan suspect Tenet to be a result of Inception.

Beyond being a simple sequel, this new blockbuster it could also be the second installment of a new trilogy, or simply belong to the same universe as other films of the filmmaker. For the moment, Tenet does not share a likeness is obvious that with Inception. However, any similarities or references to other projects, Christopher Nolan could also hide in the movie. It’s not the super-heroes who have the right to their shared universe ! For proof of this, the spectators of Splitreleased in 2017, have had the good surprise to discover that David Dunn (Bruce Willis), the hero of the film Unbreakable, released in 2000. In 2019, the trilogy has been supplemented by Glassallowing the meeting of the characters of David Dunn, Elijah Price, and Kevin Crumb.

Christopher Nolan and John David Washington on the set of the Tenet

Yet, there was nothing to suggest that M. Night Shyamalan, the director of the three opuses, had plans of trilogy. There is nothing to prevent Christopher Nolan to follow a similar path by connecting Inception and Tenetbefore continuing with a third film. By the way, thanks to The Dark Knight, he has already proven he mastered the art of trilogies. Even today, it remains widely acclaimed and appreciated. Another possibility would be that Christopher Nolan has taken the party to achieve long-films of similar appearance, without, as far as their plots are related. Can be explored-there simply is a particular theme ? To get an answer to our question, it will have to wait until the release of the highly anticipated Tenet.