Tenet: new official images | Africadaidly

Warner Bros has released a series of new official images ofthe new filmwithandthe output of which (for the moment) is scheduled for July.

Tenet, Michael Caine: “Nolan cares so much secrets that she has not given me the script “

The release date is currently scheduled for the July 17, 2020but it will probably be because of the urgency of the sars coronavirus. As is well known, the production of the film has also touched Italy with a budget of approximately $ 200 million.

In the casting of principle, written and directed by Nolan, and of which we know nothing at the level of the plot, except that it will have to do with the ” time “, in addition to Washington and Pattinson there will be Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branaghm, Clemence Poesy , Himesh Patel and Dimple Kapadia.

In photography we find Hoyte van Hoytema, while Ludwig Göransson in charge of the music.

