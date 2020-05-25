“Tenet” of Christopher Nolan offers us a new trailer mysterious

After the trailer, this spy thriller carried by John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson promises as much action scenes that intrigue, temporal labyrinthine.

In the past few months, the information gleaned around the last installment of Christopher Nolan all have to create a outstanding size : the title in the form of a palindrome suggests a game of track and Robert Pattinson was even told that he had been locked in a room to read the scenario, classified top secret. This plot of espionage, of international scale is also worn by a cast of size, with John David Washington as a hero of the film, surrounded by Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh.

Failing to inform fully the mystery surrounding his scenario, the new trailer for Tenet confirm away this first impression, promising at the same time, the quality spectacular, a blockbuster (action sequences are touring on a cruise liner) and puzzle time worthy of the film’s most labyrinthine of its author (Inception, Interstellar). We discover John David Washington trying to prevent a Third world War. So far, the pitch has nothing surprising. Except that Christopher Nolan could not help but drop a history of time travel : to succeed in its mission, the hero must be able to communicate with the future to change the present. Cascades sophisticated interspersed with dialogues, metaphysical, mix between reflection and entertainment : Tenet has the air to condense the art of balancing Nolan, on the wire between the outstanding hollywood clips and more introspective.

Because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, the release date of Tenet to this day, remains uncertain, but the movie should be visible in cinemas soon.

Image: Screenshot Youtube