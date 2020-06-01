Tenet : Robert Pattinson admits to not having fully understood the film – Topical Film

After a couple of theories on a relationship with InceptionRobert Pattinson is back on the complexity of the scenario Tenet.

Difficult to know if the latest blockbuster from Christopher Nolan to be released in theatres in July. It all depends on the situation in the United States. In fact, if the multiplexes French will re-open their doors on June 22, as announced, the cinemas americans are not yet sure of their destiny. For now, Warner wants to make the film the first blockbuster post-coronavirus, but everything can still change and a deferral is not impossible. What increase the suspense for the army of fans of the filmmaker, eager to plunge into his universe labyrinthine.

Sessions hidden ?

Still very mysterious, this long-film-in keeping with the thematic temporal dear to its author is to be expected as the new Inception, puzzle intricately designed that many have appreciated revisit many times, in history to take advantage of all the subtleties of the story. As so often with the latest achievements of the director, everything has been done to keep the secret during the production, to the point that even Michael Caine, who worked on the film, said to know nothing about it in The Hindu.

The main actors, John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson, would they be in the same case ? The first is very strong to sell the product, not revealing the plot. For the second, the experience may have been more complicated. In an interview with Esquireconducted on the occasion of a portrait of his colleague, the survivor of Twilight confessed to not having any input :

Pattinson, puzzled.

“It is a film that is incredibly complicated, as all the films of Chris. I mean, you should see them when they are completely finished and fitted 3 or 4 times to understand the true meaning. When you do, I mean, at one point, there were months where I was ‘Is that… in fact, honestly, I don’t know if I understand vaguely what’s happening’. And yes, I said really to John David. On the last day, I asked him a question on this as it was happening in a scene, and this was just deeply bad interpretation of the character.

And we said ‘You’ve thought of it all this time ?’… Finally, there has definitely been a tacit agreement to hide the fact that maybe none of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought ‘Ah, but John, David knew, in fact, he had to know what was going on.'”

If the actor may have had a bit of a hard time getting into the mechanics of Nolan, he is no less a professional promo, inviting the public to go to the cashier several times to really get the experience of Tenet. Paradoxically, the director was inexhaustible, however, not to praise about its capabilities of understanding in an article of GQ Magazine.

In any case, it’s going to fart !

“What’s interesting about Rob is that he cares slightly for you, but it is also unlikely to be honest. It is a bit of both. When you see the film, you’ll understand. Reading that Rob did in the scenario was extremely insightful. But he also understood the ambiguities of the film and the opportunities that revolve around ideas of the scenario.”

For the moment, Tenet is scheduled for July 22, 2020. So it should, if it is maintained, create the event, one month after the reopening of theaters in France. In any case, the promotion ensured by the team of the film makes damn salivating.