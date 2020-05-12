Tenet : Robert Pattinson and John David Washington are going to travel, they in the past ?

If Warner had announced the new release dates for The Batman, Shazam! 2 or The Flashthe box production, has held good on Tenetthe next feature film from Christopher Nolan. For the long-awaited moment by fans of the filmmaker on the 22nd July next, it is not yet known many things about this mysterious project. Carried by a duo consisting of Robert Pattinson, and John David Washington, the film should take to context the international espionage while the protagonists will try to prevent what could become the Third World War. If the first trailer, unveiled in January last, did not give more guidance if this is the cast five-star that Christopher Nolan has recruited for the occasion, a new element from the book recounting the scenes of the film and entitled The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan’s Quantum Cold Warwould a return to the past for the characters.

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet.

Indeed, the journey in time should be an item major storyline of Tenet. In this respect, and although the book does not seem to reveal more clues about the plot, it will be an adventure “temporal”, Tenet being described as “a film guaranteed to linger on the imagination of the future.. . and may-be of the past.” The characters played by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, traveling into the past to prevent a likely nuclear attack ? This war would have-it could already take place ? If the answer should appear to be more complex than this, Nolan is a past master in the art of blur the lines, the scenario of Tenet appears, for the moment, as interesting as intriguing. Information that will be so what stir our curiosity, all the more that Michael Caine (The Dark Knight) teasait a film incomprehensible.