Tenet : Robert Pattinson and John David Washington are revealed in a new trailer for breathless

Expected (for now) on July 22, next to the cinema, Tenet is good to address the epidemic of coronavirus, after Warner has announced new release dates for The Batman, Shazam 2 or The Flash. If the future of the halls is still uncertain for next summer, the movie of Christopher Nolan could indeed become the blockbuster signing of their reopening. And what a blockbuster ! Judging by the new images revealed by the Warnerthe feature film promises to embark in the workings of the time whereas Robert Pattinson and John David Washington will try to prevent the Third World War. If the plot is mostly kept secret, this new trailer allows us to learn more about the characters and their relationships.

John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson in Tenet.

Thus, one discovers that Kenneth Branagh should be the villain of Tenetthe man seeking to provoke a new armageddon. While we wondered if the characters of Robert Pattinson and John David Washington-travel in the past, the latter will have to team up to prevent a new disaster in the world. Aside from that, the trailer touches on an interesting topic : the reversal. A concept which is akin to time travel, but that should prove to be very complex, given the mastery of Nolan’s vis-à-vis this kind of subject. On their side, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Elizabeth Debicki will complete a distribution impeccable while their roles remain mysterious. This being said, we long to know the future in the rooms Tenet, the trailer does finally no reference to any specific date. In any case, one thing is certain : this summer or in the course of the year, fans will be waiting for you for discover the latest project of Christopher Nolan, which promises once again to return the brain !