Tenet : Robert Pattinson surprised at the complexity of the scenario, he understood everything in the film ?

Tenet is expected for the 22nd of July in theaters and promises to return the brain ! At the same time, it is to be expected of thinking when one is dealing with a case of espionage, marked by time travel. According to a recent theory, Tenet Christopher Nolan would be a result ofInception. It must, of course, expect to discover the movie to have the heart net, the upcoming project with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington is shaping up to be a real headache. The heroes of Tenet have they themselves been lost when reading the script ? If John David Washington has quickly grasped the complexity of the scenario, the interpreter, Batman has had a little more trouble. It is in the columns ofEsquire Robert Pattinson has spoken about his trouble to elucidate the ins and outs of the plot of Tenet.

“It is a film that is incredibly complicated, as all the films of Chris. I mean, you must see them 3 or 4 times to understand the true meaning. Sometimes I said to myself : ‘I do not know if I understand clearly what’s happening’. And yes, I said really to John David. On the last day, I asked him a question on this as it was happening in a scene, and in fact, I had made a bad interpretation of the character !”, he begins to explain. “And we said ‘You’ve thought of it all this time ?’… Finally, there has definitely been a tacit agreement to hide the fact that maybe none of us knew exactly what was going on”adds Robert Pattinson to argue in the face of the complexity of the scenario of Christopher Nolan.

If it chooses not to have understood the script, the director has not shown up as hard with the actor. In an article of GQ Magazine, Christopher Nolan boasted yet the merits of Robert Pattinson, who was, according to him, grasped the complexity of the scenario : “What’s interesting about Rob is that he cares slightly for you, but it is also unlikely to be honest. It is a bit of both. When you see the film, you’ll understand. Reading that Rob did in the scenario was extremely insightful. But he also understood the ambiguities of the film and the possibilities that revolve around ideas of the scenario”. This future thriller promises to be exciting, even more when we know that Christopher Nolan has made a decision, crazy to the needs of Tenet !