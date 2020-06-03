Tenet Shoot has left Robert Pattinson confused and uncertain of what actually happened

Thanks to Memento and Inception, director Christopher Nolan became famous for his films, complex and breathtaking. It turns out that they are so staggering in fact that even the actors involved do not always know what is going on. According to Robert Pattinson, star of the future thriller from Nolan, Tenet, he was often an interpretation completely different (and incorrect) of his character than what was intended.

“It is a film that is incredibly complicated, as all the films of Chris. I mean, you have to look at them when they are fully finished and mounted three or four times to understand what is the true meaning. When you do, I mean , there were months at a time where I said to myself: “Am I?.?.?.? In fact, honestly, I have no idea if I understand even vaguely what is happening. “And yes, I’d definitely say this to John David. ”

“In the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was so profoundly bad interpretation of the character. And it was like, ‘Have you thought of that all the time?’?. “… There is certainly a link at the end to sort of hide the fact that maybe none of us knew exactly what was happening. But then I thought, Ah, but John, David knew, in fact. He had to know what was going on. ”

It seems that Robert Pattinson has had a taste of what it is often for the spectators watching a film of Christopher Nolan for the first time. Sometimes even the second, the third or the fourth time. According to the star of the Tenet, it was difficult to understand completely where was his character in the procedures and has even had to seek clarification from their co-star just as confused, John David Washington. This is far from the first time that Nolan confuses the stars of his films, with Leonardo DiCaprio, the leader of Inception, admitting earlier this year that he has been left perplexed at the end of the 2010 film.

After the appearance of the trailer of the Tenet, the movie is going to require our full attention. Don’t look at your pop-corn, or, God save you, your phone during it.

Just like most of the movies of Nolan, the specific details surrounding the plot are well hidden. However, we recently received a synopsis official, which reads as follows: “Armed with a single word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the world, the Protagonist’s journey through a world of twilight of international espionage in a mission that will take place in something beyond the real-time” . Therefore, this does not tells us almost nothing. Of course, Tenet looks like a trip to intriguing (and potentially inducing headaches) to the cinema.

The Tenet was written and directed by Christopher Nolan and starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. You can try to understand what is Tenet for yourself when the film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 17, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Esquire.

