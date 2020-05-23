“Tenet” : the new movie from Christopher Nolan with Robert Pattinson is unveiled (Video) – Swigg

Tenetit is THE movie event of the year ! While all of Hollywood is at a standstill because of the pandemic of Covid-19, the studios Warner come to present the all-new trailer for the last movie of Christopher Nolan. The video, first published on Fortnitewe book a little more details on this blockbuster, with $ 205 million : the main character must save the world and prevent a Third world War by playing with the time.

A plot mysterious as in the movie Inception, of the international espionage and action as in a good James Bond with a cast prestigious : John David Washington in the first role, Robert Pattinson, Clemence Poesy, Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debicki. The film Tenet should go to the cinema on the 22nd of July in France and celebrate the reopening of the cinemas (if the health situation allows).