Tenet with Robert Pattinson is the future of cinema !

The next film of Christopher Nollan “Tenet”, with Robert Pattinson in the casting, promises to mark a turning point for the future of cinema.

To help his fans wait before the release of the film “Tenet” with Robert Pattinson, the main actor John David Washington left a few details. MCE explains to you all.

A single film is enough to change the face of the 7th art. And it is necessary to believe that the director Christopher Nolan is the perfect person to mark a turning point in the film.

In effect, this account well be required with his new film ” Tenet “. In the casting ? The beautiful Robert Pattinson. The actor is going to capsize the heart of all the girls !

Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan spell already in the batch. In short, the director refused to broadcast the trailer of the Tenet on Youtube. Or on the social networks like everyone else.

Thus, the film-maker 49-year-old decides share the trailer in the game Fortnite. Strange, isn’t it ? In any case, this gesture has already announced the color : this movie will look like no other.

And, according to John David Washington, who holds the first role, the viewers will be very surprised ! But what does he want to talk about ? Suspense…

“Tenet” is beautiful promises

In fact, the main actor of the Tenet already puts the mouth water for his fans. He admits to having been very” surprised by all of the small information on the film “ revealed by Christopher Nolan.

But that’s not all ! After him, Christopher Nolan offers a movie of a new kind, still never addressed. Also, this has nothing to do with his work, as usual !

Thus, Tenet promises to be” different.” It continues : “I have the impression that he is about to show us this is what it will look like the cinema during the next 10 to 15 years. “

In any case, fans of Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan were in a hurry to running in cinemas to be able to discover it. Come on, even a little bit of patience !

