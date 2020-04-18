Tennis.-Djokovic and Murray create your player perfect, and discuss the best of the history

MADRID, 17 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Serbian Novak Djokovic and scotsman Andy Murray visited this Friday via the social networks and in the midst of confinement for the crisis of the coronavirus, and took the opportunity to create what would become the tennis player perfect.

Both players stayed in the social networks, in a fun conversation that started late because of ‘Nole’. The Belgrade arrived late to the live, while Murray branded little spot. The highlight of the talk was when both built their tennis perfect.

For the number one in the world, the best player would be the one that had the serve of Kyrgios or Isner, the rest of the Murray, the right side of The Foal, the backhand of Murray, forehand of Federer, the mental strength of Rafa Nadal and the physical condition of Thiem or Ferrer.

Meanwhile, the british tennis player is left with the service also the australian or the u.s., the rest of ‘Nole’, the right of Nadal to the backhand for the serb, the volley also from the swiss, the winning mentality of Nadal and the physique of Djokovic.

In addition, both spoke of the debate on how to choose the best tennis player of all time. “It would be a combination of ‘big’ weeks at number one, 1000 Masters… I Believe that the ‘Grand Slam’ would have more weight, but it is hard to say and not compare generations,” said Belgrade.

“I agree, but I think that the three best players in history are playing in the same generation. No one competes on the ground as Rafa, the record of Federer at Wimbledon is the best and yours in hard court also. I feel that I have competed against the best ever on every surface,” said Murray.