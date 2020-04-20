Tennis: Germany will host an event without fans in may – report

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The German State of Rhineland-Palatinate is expected to host a event of exposure without the presence of fans from the 1st of may, the season of professional tennis remains closed due to the new coronavirus, according to the newspaper the Telegraph.

The tennis professional was arrested in march after the country began to close the borders and imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, and all events are currently suspended until mid-march at least.

The report indicates that players of the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will be required to wear masks when they are not in action and that there will be only three people on the ground – two competitors and a referee’s chair during a match.

The event will be a field of eight men competing for a total of 32 games over four days on the clay at the Base Tennis Academy near the small town of Hoehr-Grenzhausen.

None of the players that will be involved is not currently ranked in the top 100 and includes the world number one in singles 143 Yannick Hanfmann and Dustin Brown, ranked 239.

The content of the event will be broadcast by the tennis string and that the scores will be released for the paris via the company data Sportradar.

The coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, said Saturday that his tennis academy in the south of France will host a tournament for five weeks from may, which will give players the opportunity to get back on the field during the pandemic COVID-19.

