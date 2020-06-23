Tennis stadium – The containment has reinforced the love of Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault

During the running of the bulls, Salma Hayek has sent a very nice message to her husband François-Henri Pinault, son of Francois Pinault, owner of the Tennis Stadium since 1994.

“Today, it is fourteen years that I met my soul mate. Even after all these years and the proof of the confinement, I am aware of how lucky I am for having met you. The more I discover, the more my love grows. For us, my Love”he said that the actress, 53 years of age in the social network Instagram.

The companion of François-Henri Pinault is followed by over 14 million people on the social network Instagram.