Tennis: Swiss Tennis will not fly to the rescue of wins-small – rts.ch

“No, we are unfortunately not able to help all of our players who are the collateral victims of this pandemic coronavirus !” President of Swiss Tennis, René Stammbach has the merit of frankness. His federation will not fly to the rescue of wins-small in tennis.

Swiss Tennis may not turn into the good samaritan as the federations-English and French-which have generated significant resources – 24 and 37 million swiss francs, respectively – to help their clubs and their players. Thanks to the profits generated by Wimbledon and Roland Garros, these two federations have a different margin of manoeuvre that Swiss Tennis.

The tennis through the crisis the most terrible in its history. The desperate efforts of the Italian Federation to save this year’s International Rome, or even to make them play in November in closed session to Cagliari, and to force a passage of the French Federation to see Roland-Garros at the fall reflected the state of emergency in which this sport is debate.

“If the situation continues, we will lose the revenue on licenses and registrations to the club. I dare not imagine the consequences of a white seasonsighs René Stammbach. However, we have been able to continue to pay the grants of the players of the part A and B.”

tty/alt