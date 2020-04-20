Tennis: Swiss Tennis will not fly to the rescue of wins-small – rts.ch

“No, we are unfortunately not able to help all of our players who are the collateral victims of this pandemic coronavirus !” President of Swiss Tennis, René Stammbach has the merit of frankness. His federation will not fly to the rescue of wins-small in tennis.
Swiss Tennis may not turn into the good samaritan as the federations-English and French-which have generated significant resources – 24 and 37 million swiss francs, respectively – to help their clubs and their players. Thanks to the profits generated by Wimbledon and Roland Garros, these two federations have a different margin of manoeuvre that Swiss Tennis.
The tennis through the crisis the most terrible in its history. The desperate efforts of the Italian Federation to save this year’s International Rome, or even to make them play in November in closed session to Cagliari, and to force a passage of the French Federation to see Roland-Garros at the fall reflected the state of emergency in which this sport is debate.
“If the situation continues, we will lose the revenue on licenses and registrations to the club. I dare not imagine the consequences of a white seasonsighs René Stammbach. However, we have been able to continue to pay the grants of the players of the part A and B.”
A help that will wait
Confined in California, Conny Perrin, 255th world, may not, at 29 years of age, benefit from the subsidies of Swiss Tennis. The Neuchâtel has, however, received a message of support from the director of elite Sports, Swiss Tennis Alessandro Greco. “I appreciate this gesture,” emphasizes Conny Perrin who is perfectly aware that a help, if help there be, will not come in the immediate future. Swiss Tennis is considering, however, support an indirect way, a player like Conny Perrin. “Once we can get back to playing tennis, we will endeavour to organise more tournaments for the best players in the country,” explains Alessandro Greco.
A minimum wage for all?
On Friday, Novak Djokovic has launched the idea of a solidarity fund that would see the first 100 of the ATP rankings to help come-then according to a progressive scale of $ 5000 for the players ranked between the 50th and the 100th place and 30’000 dollars for the top five in the ranking. Coach of Serena Williams and recognized consultant on the tv channels, Patrick Mouratoglou stressed, for his part, that “the tennis can not only live of its stars, and that it is time to think about those players outside the top 100.” He pleads especially for a minimum wage for all the players whose level allows them to try their luck on the Circuit.