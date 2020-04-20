Tennis – [Vidéo] In Italy, two players return the ball from one roof to the other

TENNIS – The match-fixing and corruption gangrènent the world of the little yellow ball. The Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky claims to have been a victim of a corruption attempt at the Australian Open 2009.

In an interview to a television channel of ukraine, Sergiy Stakhovsky claims to have been approached to fix a match in theAustralian Open, in 2009. Currently 169ème in the ATP rankings, the 34-year-old is said to have received an offer of $ 100,000 for losing his first-round match in Melbourne, in 2009. Opposite to the French Arnaud Clementthe Ukrainian is alive and well inclined, without having accepted the offer. Stakhovsky confides.

When I was at the Australian Open, I was offered 100 000 dollars for me to lose in the first round against Arnaud Clement. There were two of them and they were supported by investors. I ended up losing the match after leading two sets to one. Out of the short, I think that if he had been there, I would have just hit him with my racket.

Winner of four tournaments during his career, Sergiy Stakhovsky claims to have requested the Tennis Integrity Unit, an organization created by the international Federation in order to fight against corruption. According to him, the TIU replied that she could not guarantee anything about the security of the family of the player. A statement more alarming.