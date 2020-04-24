Tensions in the White House ? Melania Trump operates more changes in his staff

Still a new organization to the White House and new changes in the staffs of the american president and that of his wife. Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for Donald Trump, leaves his post less than a year after it was named. The difference with its predecessors ? She has never given the slightest press conference. Stephanie Graham broke with a tradition which is very established.

The former “Press Secretary” at the age of 42-year-old has already found another position, she went back to Melania Trump as the chief of cabinet. This is the First Lady herself who announced in a press release. “I am delighted to welcome Stephanie into the team in this new role“written Melania Trump. “She has been a pillar and a true leader in the administration from the first day, and I know she will excel as the chief of cabinet“. Lindsey Reynolds, the former chief of cabinet, had resigned at the beginning of the week “to spend time with his family“.

Tensions in the White House ?

Stephanie Grisham has worn many hats these past few years. It has been both a press officer and communications director of the White House and continued to play the role of director of communications for the First lady. However, this combination of positions will end as Stephanie Grisham said.”my replacements will be announced in the coming days“. This means that the positions of spokesperson and director of communication would be entrusted to other persons. This reorganization at the White House, would it be a synonym of tensions, including within the presidential couple ? In any case, it happens at the worst time for the american president. The United States are struggling severely against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. With more than 12 000 deaths as of April 7, the country is one of the most affected by the health crisis.

