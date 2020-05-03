Tensions on the set of Fast and Furious 9

It is Vin Diesel that is coming the confirmation of tensions emerged on the set of Fast and Furious. In fact, one of the key players in the film production has briefly posted an explicit message on Instagram that a few days…before replacing it with something more soft and devoid of any sub-course.

Vin Diesel says too much on the conflict in Fast and Furious 9

” Happy Sunday creative at all… sorry not to have posted a lot lately, I tried to calm down a war between Universal Studios and the P. G. A. Damage Guild of America“. It is, therefore, of the initial message, quickly deleted and replaced by something more neutral :” Happy Sunday creative at all… Do your best to stay positive during this period. “

And this is not the first time that tensions are relayed, with a lot of rumors also around the actors so some (some) who have not been away from slamming the door. Remember that the cast is composed of prestigious names such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jordana Brewster or Charlize Theron.

Remember that this ninth installment was supposed to come out in the month of may next. But the fact of the pandemic, its appearance in cinemas has been postponed to April 2021.