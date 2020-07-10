Terminator: Dark Destination, the fun Easter egg

he came to the cinemas last autumn floppant so sensational, despite the involvement of Linda Hamilton it is Arnold Schwarzenegger and the retcon facts of the history of the film, narrativement, could arise as a result of the facts narrated by

For the film produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller, the loss would have hit $ 120 million, as we have explained at the time.

Recently, on Twitter, an Easter egg exploded in the afternoon. In effect, a double Easter egg.

An editor of ScreenCrush decided to call the number that appears on the truck of Carl the Upholsterer, the identity, which, in the film, is taken by the T-800 Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the component, is the recording of the voice of the former Governor, who replied:

I called the phone number on the side of the truck belonging to Arnold in Terminator (where he worked as a seller of curtains) in the DARK DESTINATION: pic.twitter.com/1TX94dWwU3 – Matt Singer (@mattsinger) 8 July 2020

There are those who point out that the phone number is, in turn, an homage to the date in which Reese and the Terminator arrive in Los Angeles in the original film.

In Terminator: Dark Destiny also read:

Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna, Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are part of the distribution. The film, remember, presents himself as a true sequel to the first two episodes of the legendary saga.

David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman it is Justin Rhodes, who worked closely with Ellison and Cameron, are some of the writers.

What do you think of this Easter egg? Tell us in the comments!