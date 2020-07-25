Terminator: what will become of the sequels to Genysis?

Released in 2015, “Terminator Genisys” was supposed to revive the franchise. Two suites were planned, which were abandoned.

In Terminator Genisys, resistance leader John Connor sends Sergeant Kyle Reese to the past to protect his mother, Sarah Connor, and preserve the future of humanity. Unexpected events cause a time rift and Sarah and Kyle find themselves in a new version of the past where they discover an unexpected ally, the Guardian but also have to face a new enemy. Released in 2015, Terminator Genisys, directed by Alan Taylor, was supposed to revive the franchise and was slated to be the first installment of a potential trilogy.

The film did not meet the expected success despite a budget of more than $ 150 million, these sequels never saw the light of day. However, if we are to believe co-writer Patrick Lussier, who spoke in The Production Meeting Podcast, the second opus was already written and the writers already had a pretty good idea of ​​where they wanted to take the third part.

“We wrote two first versions of the direct sequel and had the general idea for the third, what it would be, something that would answer all the questions posed in Genisys to explore and put an end to it ,” Lussier explains. [The sequels] were more about the future, where Skynet came from and what exactly those time loops are. You know, the character of Matt Smith. It became a big topic, [so the movies] were probably a little weirder and moved further away from T2. They were starting to have their own identity. “

The screenwriter regrets that these sequels never came out and hopes that they will one day be exploited, in one form or another: “There was an interesting way of escaping its fatalistic dimension, the opening was very cool. .. Who knows? Maybe someday they’ll release it as a comic book or something. “

In 2019, a new installment of the Terminator saga saw the light of day, Terminator: Dark Fate. We find Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney or Matt Smith, without the film is however part of the continuity of Genisys. Dark Fate having recorded even worse results than Genysis, he may well have buried the franchise permanently, at least for a while …

The Terminator Genisys trailer: