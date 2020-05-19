terribly sexy, it ignites Instagram

It is a habit with Kendall Jenner. Maybe a little less regularly than her sister Kylie, it offers all of the same regular of pretty sexy pictures of herself to his subscribers, by publishing them on his account Instagram.

Whether it is for promoting a brand, or to fight against the objectification to which women are victims in our society, Kendall Jenner dares often stripped as much as she loves to pose in lingerie’.

The publications of the dummy never pass unnoticed, to the point of always collect millions of likes, and create a real buzz around it. It must be said that when even when she shows up at the jump of the bed, Kendall Jenner is a true canon.

This Wednesday, may 13, Kendall Jenner was back at it. In fact, at the end of April, the supermodel has been seen in the company of a basketball player, away from her home, while the United States was, normally, in full containment.

Kendall Jenner has enjoyed a small moment of respite to post a new photo of her on his account Instagram. Lying in his bed, simply dressed with a magnificent body, slightly transparent lace color black, Kendall Jenner is always also splendid.

“I’ve done my makeup and other stuff”she wrote in the caption. In less than a day, the success of the publication is real, with more than seven million likes. In comments, the émoji “flame” is used the most. “Set fire to the canvas”in the case of Kendall Jenner, becomes more than an expression : it is a reality.