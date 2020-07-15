“Tesla”, Ethan Hawke and Kyle MacLachlan face as the inventors of genius

Embody, respectively, Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, the two actors are rivals in the latest film by Michael Almereyda.

The legendary rivalry between the inventors, the brilliant and eccentric Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison has made History. Their fierce struggle in the evolution of the direct and alternating current, which relate to the distribution of electricity, led to a bitter dispute that signalled the end of the Nineteenth century. Such is the subject of the latest film by director Michael Almereyda, Teslastarring Ethan Hawke in the title role opposite Kyle MacLachlan. The film will return to the life of the inventor of austrian origin, and destination on the occasion of his 164th birthday on July 10.

A biographical film “non-conventional”

Written and directed by Michael Almereyda (Hamlet, The experimenter), Tesla also features Eve Hewson (The Knick), Jim Gaffigan (Jim Gaffigan Show), Hannah Gross (Mindhunter), Josh Hamilton (Gracepoint) and Ebbo Moss-Bachrach (Girls). The director said your biopic “non-conventional” of the famous futuristic was inspired by Derek Jarman, Henry James, and a few episodes of Drunk History.

Tesla it will be released in theaters on the 21st of August next.