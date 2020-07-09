After the stop of the machine, imposed by the epidemic, Marvel Studios must agree with serenity in the application of the Phase 4, a time of significant transition after eleven years in the saga of “The infinite“. The program, new characters, new franchises, and in general a spirit more scattered and less focused on the body, the “central” of the Avengers. On the social front, the study has also been undertaken to make more space for minorities in the coming years.

Kevin Present he promised, in effect, to open a little to the east of the door, on the one hand, to capitalize on the success of films such as Black Panther and Captain Marvelthat have allowed us to renew part of the audience of the films of super-heroes, and the personal motivation, to do their part of the work in this project despite the criticism of the conservatives (who do not see, of course, not the interest). The actress Tessa Thompson is directly affected by this need to turn a page : appeared in Thor Ragnarokthe actress had become to a end of the scene with the director Taika Waititi to emphasize the bisexuality of the character of Valkyrie.

At the time, Disney he had decided to cut this precise moment, to avoid annoyance with the gugus distribute flyers in public parks, detailing the main lines of the famous good news : Jesus votes Republican, the Coronavirus is a conspiracy fomented by the Chinese, and Bill Gates, Barack Obama was an agent for the Russian-muslim-north korea since the start, and you’re all done matrixer. During this time, Kevin Present it would be the release of shuriken, waiting to fly over the stairs pro-Trump in a helicopter in the gold, planning to yell on a megaphone “give us the Punisher“with the launch of the multitude of photos Joe Russo autographed. In summary, things change. Slowly.

On the topic, the actress, Thompsonwhen asked recently by Varietyconfirmed that the issue of diversity will be a central theme of the movies that come from Marvel Studiospressing the importance of these developments for viewers and viewers outside of the conventional norm. In this sense, Kevin Present had promised that the first characters LGBT of the franchise would be to times of previous films – which confirms that Valkyrie it would in the first reading, proposed by actress and Waititi.

“I think the next phase of Marvel, it will be really to explore the way in which representativeness can evolve in this space of the fiction. Because the truth of the matter is that these movies travel all over the world, and if you have the opportunity to represent people of color, if you have the opportunity to represent persons with disabilities, if you have the opportunity to represent the members of the community LGBTQIA, can have a resonance with the huge.

There are millions and millions of people, particularly among young people, who are going to see these movies in the cinema. And I think that if you can show characters that are just like them, you will have the feeling that finally was put in before. In particular, in these stories of the comics, this is always what it is. Our differences that make us special. I am very happy that we have the possibility of going beyond them, including my side with Valkyrie, because there are so many good characters queer that deserve their place on the screens.”

In the projects of the moment, Marvel Studios is preparing the filming of Thor : Love And Thunder of Taika Waititiwhere Thompson will be present next to a Natalie Portman in the back to accommodate a significant part of the volume of Jason Aaron with Jane Foster in the guise of the norse god. Other projects will build on these topics with Shang-Chi, The Eternal or Ms. Marvelin the years to come. Now all that remains is the hope that Present accompany these projects from an embryo requirement for creativity, so that the works in the directory of super-heroes are still relevant in the artistic side and are finally at the height of the comic strips which have, before the cinema of entertainment, presented these themes in a public place.