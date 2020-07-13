Test Blu-ray : Jumanji – the Next level

Jumanji – the Next level

United States : 2019

Original Title : –

Director : Jake Kasdan

Scenario : Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg

Actors : Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black

Publisher : Sony Pictures

Duration : 2h03

Genre : Adventure, Fantasy

Date of theater release : December 4, 2019

Release date of the DVD/BR : may 27, 2020

The team is new, but the game has changed. Then they return to Jumanji to rescue one of his own, reveals a world that is completely unexpected. From arid deserts and snow-capped mountains, players will have to brave spaces unknown and unexplored, in order to get out of the game, the most dangerous in the world…

The film

[3,5/5]

On one side of the camera, we have Jake Kasdan, a specialist in the comedy of US, revealed in 2007 by Walk Hard : The Dewey Cox storyand , then confirmed with his collaborations with the duo of Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel in 2011 (Bad teacher) then in 2014 (inSex tape). On the other, we have Dwayne Johnson, one of the last icons of american cinema, who has never hidden his attraction, or the comedy of evil spirit (Baywatch, Agents almost a secret), or to the great family show (Fast & Furious, Vaiana : the legend of the end of the world).

The meeting of these two personalities promised to send heavy, and had given birth in 2017 Jumanji : Welcome to the junglea true icon of family entertainment. Two years later, following the international success of the first episode – that he was going to go merrily billion dollars of revenue with its sales in the video – the fine team reformerait in its entirety to Jumanji : the Next levelalways with Jake Kasdan to the controls and the stage, and still Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart in front of the camera. Small bonus of choice : Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, will also be of the party in the role of two papys of bad humor thrown into the game for our enjoyment.

You know : game of the corporation in 1995, the Jumanji became a video game in 2017. And if Jumanji was a very good video game, Jumanji : the Next level I was going to be a DLC. For those of you who are not familiar with the vocabulary of the video game – and my faith, that does not necessarily have to be the viewing of the film, a DLC is a downloadable content, a supplement especially designed for an existing game. Instead of a true sequel Jumanji : Welcome to the junglethis new episode looks more of a DLC, we proposed to immerse ourselves back into the game, come back to it in a different way, to explore facets are not very well known, but not necessarily completely unprecedented, either.

Therefore, and as in the first installment, Jumanji : the Next level no less entertaining, high-flying, full of rhythm and humor. A great visual show that, after a slow introduction, especially designed to introduce the characters of the two small, old, immersing the viewer in the heart of a pursuit race is absolutely crazy, designed as an attraction crazy. As the first film, neither more nor less. A pure entertainment assumed as such, which denotes a design for the less casual of cinema. The film to cool, ideal on a big screen with a bucket of popcorn and a litron of Coca… But also a sense of humility and a good dose of second degree.

Before concluding, it should be noted that one of the springs of the comedy of the film lies in the fact discover Danny DeVito thrown in the body of Dwayne Johnson, is perhaps a nod from Jake Kasdan with The twinsmet DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, another great difficult, in 1988.

The Blu-ray

[4,5/5]

The raison d’être of a movie like Jumanji : the Next level is to get the whole family together in the living room for a film session at home. Also, for the Blu-ray output of this second installment of the reboot of the saga Jumanji, Sony Pictures had to hit hard, and we will deliver a cake copy. Extraordinary, magnificent, flawless… these are the adjectives that we have in mind the viewing experience of the Blu-ray incredible movie from Jake Kasdan. Jumanji : the Next level offers a cake HD demo : definition impeccable, chopped surgical, color, and contrast for exceptional black density is extraordinary… it Is heavy also on the side of the speakers, with two mixes DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in English but also in French… Immersive, the devil, the two audio tracks plunge us literally into the heart of the strange world of Jumanjithe subwoofer crushes everything in its path, it really is a dynamism and a sound output, that is, literally, outstanding. They applauded with both hands.

In the extras section, you’ll find the usual profusion of featurettes normally present in the Blu-ray, edited by Sony Pictures. The thing is more full of humor and dynamism : to ask to the people ? Let’s start with a realization of (14 minutes), who will return to the cast, the characters, the story, the visual effects, the performance of Jake Kasdan, the physical investment of the actors… it is all quite fun and informative, although, of course, this is still very superficial. In addition to performing, you’ll also find featurettes dedicated to the a meeting of the members of the cast of the first film (” together again : all the actors are found “, 4 minutes), the “new children” of the saga Danny Glover and Danny DeVito as well as the the redistribution of roles and personalities (” body Change : you can immerse yourself in the character, ” 6 minutes). Fans of the technical information is not maintained due to which it is entitled to two modules dedicated to the special effects. The first, entitled ” Creating the scene “, go back in detail into the design of the visual effects of the scenes of the the hunting of the ostrich (6 minutes) and the bridge of monkeys (7 minutes). The second module will be dedicated to the previews of the two scenes the special effects and make side-by-side previews and animated the finished film. Of course, the result is a system of payment and highlights the work of the artists of the shadow working on the special effects of the film. The two stages that are proposed are the the battle of the Zeppelin (5 minutes) and, again, the the hunting of the ostrich (4 minutes).

The rest of the supplements will be placed under the sign of laughter and relaxation. We will start with a generous gag reel (5 minutes), and then sequenced with a theme dedicated to the actor Rhys Darbythe actor and comedian impersonating Nigel Billingsly in the film is, obviously, well decided to sign to the music in the film (” Rhys Darby wants to make music “, to 2 minutes). Let’s continue with the fun of portraits of his characters by the actors of the film Awkwafina (” Awkwafina la cambrioleuse “, 2 minutes) and Rory McCann (” Confessions of an NPC : Jurgen brutal “, 3 minutes), the advice to Danny DeVito and Danny Glover Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart (” Grow “, 1 minute), the visit of Kevin Hart in Dwayne Johnson on the occasion of the feast of Halloween (” trick or treat “, 1 minute) or even the trailer of the movie in Spanish problems duplicate (” Soap “, 1 minute).