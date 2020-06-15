Test Blu-ray : Scandal | Critique of the Film

United States : 2019

Original Title : Bombshell

Realization : Jay Roach

Screenplay : Charles Randolph

Actors : Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie

Publisher : Metropolitan Video

Duration : 1h49

Genre : Drama

Date of theater release : January 22, 2020

Release date of the DVD/BR : may 27, 2020

In the TV channel Fox News leader Roger Ailes reigns supreme. What is done and undone the careers of journalists, especially those of women, even to ask for “favors” to advance in their careers. But, suddenly, a wind of revolt starts to blow. One of the presenters star decides to start a trial against you. The means of communication of the empire begins to tremble…

The film

[3,5/5]

Behind each new case, each new scandal or each new controversy, it is not a day there was a “complainant” : a person or group of persons who, having knowledge of a danger, the direction of an alarm signal in order to initiate a process of regulation or collective mobilization. Snowden, Alone against all, Erin Brockovich, The informant, Pentagon papers, The daughter of Brest, In the name of the woman…. Since the beginning of the year 2000, the list of films inspired by the phenomenon of pitchers / lanceuses alert and growing. Launched in the year 2019 in the screens around the world, Scandal back in cases of sexual harassment have rocked Fox News in 2016, which at the time forced the chain to negotiate the early departure of Roger Ailes, compared to $ 40 million (!). The whistleblower’s warning was the anchorwoman Gretchen Carlson, which would be followed by Megyn Kelly, also a presenter of Fox Newsand of twenty other women.

With very few exceptions, the main interest of these adaptations more or less romancées of actual events is not purely of the film – its value lies especially in the courage and taken the position of the vehicle to the start of construction of a project of denunciation of this or that subject, whether of the State or of the objection of private companies. It’s a bit the idea of the “double penalty” : after you have shaken a first time, the public opinion – often of a small scale – the film about the scandal in question will still be a layer, returning from a didactic way about the pros and the cons of the company, in the courage of these people of the shadow, as well as in the way things finally ended. A good movie of this type should be outraged at the viewer and provoke empathy for the complainant, the new figure of the martyr and the contemporary. Unfortunately, due to the respect that they have vis-à-vis the victims and the exposure of the facts, the genre in itself, usually a bit beyond the status of mere ” illustration “, as if we were in the presence of what are usually called as well, of course a little reductionist of the ” cinema of Wikipedia “.

The the movie Wikipedia has its followers, and a handful of actors and filmmakers committed to it. The genus, which has replaced the traditional biopic in the heart of the public, it is today quite well in the rooms and even sometimes rewarded at the Oscars. It now appears that a movie adapted from a case is a necessity in a Hollywood career. Scandal meet three actresses famous in the heart of one and the same movie : Nicole Kidman (Gretchen Carlson), Charlize Theron (Megyn Kelly), and Margot Robbie, in a role built in any room of the film. His character of a young man hired to identify with the spectator, while it allows to link the different characters between them. Since this is an imaginary character, created by screenwriter Charles Randolph as a character of “composite” based on several people, your personality will be more complete and attractive than most of the others, based on the real personalities. Margot Robbie is going to play, so this fervent conservative catholic, don’t assume your homosexuality, and it’s going to be with the always excellent Kate McKinnon the most beautiful scenes of the film. Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron are, as usual, more true-to-life in the skin of two donors alert. John Lithgow is unrecognizable and really awesome on the skin of Roger Ailes. As for Amy Schumer’s… well, it is not in the film, despite his efforts to make us believe in the social networks at the time of the shooting.

Widely used by Charlize Theron and her production company Denver + Delilah Productions, Scandal it is directed by Jay Roach, a former safe bet of the comedy US, that during the past ten years, has gradually recycled back into the the movie Wikipedia. The transition was smooth for the director of the three opus of the saga of Austin Powers, through tv movies devoted to the u.s. presidential elections of 2000 and the recount of votes in FloridaCount2008), the relationship of Sarah Palin / John McCain in the 2008 presidential election (To change the game2012) or, even, to the accession to power of Lyndon B. Johnson, following the assassination of John F. Kennedy (All the way2016). In the film, he is also going to be in 2015, with Dalton Trumbo (2015), which evokes the witch-hunt in Hollywood since 1947. Passionate about the scandals and politics, seemed a natural choice for the stage Scandal. In fact, Roger Ailes and Fox News having contributed to the victory of George W. Bush in the presidential elections of 2000 and the Donald Trump in 2016, it was only natural that a large part of the film concentrates on the field of high color Trump. Just can-t-we regret a slight exaggeration on the side of the “reaction” of the conservative US throughout the film, with, for example, this character is denied to be a lesbian even though she is in bed with a woman. We also think the presentation of the character of Beth, the wife of Roger Ailes (Connie Britton), who asks one of his employees to not put a “hoodie” (sweatshirt with hood) and made a grimace, seeing a plate of sushi, “flat left” for excellence.

However, in the niche of the the movie Wikipedia, Scandal is filled pretty well in your office, even if we really regret that one of the most scandalous of the matter is relegated to a simple cardboard at the end of the movie. Because, of course, Fox News got rid of Roger Ailes in 2016, and Bill O’reilly in the year 2017. But the chain has been specially made respectively contributed 40 and 25 million dollars in order to negotiate his departure, in the amount of $ 65 million. At the same time, and if you believe the written records to the end of the film, the chain does not have left that 50 million dollars for the victims, which tends to suggest that the attackers were much better compensation to their victims…

The Blu-ray

[4/5]

The Blu-ray Scandal edited by Metropolitan Video is the reference, the top of the top with respect to the cake of High-Definition : the sharpness is accurate, with gorgeous colors, deep blacks, and contrast that to the top level. The definition and the coding is impeccable, everything is literally flawless, there is absolutely nothing to complain about. It is a habit Metrobut to compliment all the same. On his side, the Blu-ray gives us two powerful blends DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1both in VF and VO, which provides us with both an immersion absolute in the heart of the film, and ensuring a sound extraordinary dynamism literally mind-boggling – within the limits of the course of the film itself. As you can imagine, we are not Michael Bay, not more. The French version is of excellent quality.

In the extras section, in addition to the traditional selection of trailers movies available in Metropolitan Videoyou can find a implementation is divided in seven parts, for a total duration of more than an hour and a halfthat is the very good average of your class, very informative, giving widely the word to the members of the team and the actors, and give us all the information about the genesis of the production as the actors or the real story that gave birth to the film.