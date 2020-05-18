Test Blu-ray : The snow queen 2

United States : 2019

Original title : Frozen II

Production : Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Scenario : Chris Buck

Voice (VO) : Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

Publisher : Walt Disney France

Duration : 1h43

Genre : Animation, Fantasy

Date of theater release : November 20, 2019

Release Date of DVD/BR : may 20, 2020

Why Elsa is born with magical powers ? The young girl’s dream to learn it, but the answer puts her kingdom in danger. With the help of Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa embarks on a journey as perilous as extraordinary. In The snow Queen, Elsa was afraid that her powers do not threaten the world. In The snow Queen 2, it is hoped that they will be powerful enough to save…

The film

[4/5]

With 7.4 million admissions in France, The snow queen 2 turns out the second greatest success in meeting the year 2019. A year of cinema which, moreover, was placed under the sign of Disney : the podium of three more big boxes of 2019, in fact, was entirely occupied by films from the bosom of Disney / Marvel. With a 1.45 billion of revenues recorded at the box-office and a profitability of around 1000%, The snow queen 2 reiterated the numbers-record of the first game. The film by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee is even one of the successes of the most overwhelming ever recorded by the house with the big ears.

But if the Disney studios have not resisted the urge to give a sequel to The snow queenthey did not put in a box a film from opportunistic intended to exploit the fad of a cynical way. On the contrary, the film turns out to be a real success, and that our editor-in-chief Pascal Le Duff had taken care to mention in detail upon its release in French cinemas.

A snowman always so talkative

This suite is used to develop the family roots of the two heroines and learn more about the powers of Elsa. The story allows for a suspense almost scary and intense emotions, demonstrate a desire for Disney to get off the beaten track, a goal that we find also in the absence of a villain in the traditional. When finally, we discover it, it is no longer a tangible threat, even if his actions still have consequences.

Despite a darkness (moderate) unexpectedly, the humor was still very present, especially thanks to the snowman too talkative, again doubled by Dany Boon. Olaf entertains by its gone funny and surprises with its metaphysical questioning.

The story blends questions strong on the relations between enemy nations who are suffering not to listen to, on the ecology and on the relationship between men and women. The sociological discourse does not overwrite the entertainment but the anchor in a reality that is transcended by its context of fantasy. A sequence underwater magical surprises by its formal richness and its spooky side, Elsa being drawn under the water by a strange mount. The delicate Anna is again doubled by Emmylou Homs, Charlotte Hervieux replaces Anaïs Delva in that of his sister ice.

Dimension to the feminist narrative

Parents who have suffered these past six years, the chorus “Liberated, delivered” can be reassured. Not only no new melody should not become as popular, but Elsa, herself, cares gently during a sequence where the past is revisited through a great idea that is nicely move the story ahead. A sequence of music parody (” I lost the north “) accompanies the awkwardness of Kristoff in seduction, a rarity among the male characters of Disney. It is also minimizing the perfection of manly Prince Charming, already shipped in the first episode, which unfolds the dimension of a feminist narrative, especially of course in the profound link that united Anna and Elsa, portrayed as women who are free and independent.

Critical our editor-in-chief Pascal Le Duff.

The Blu-ray

[5/5]

This is a decade now that the author of these lines, a sign test Blu-ray to different sites on the Internet, and the faux-pas of Disney in terms of High-Definition can be counted literally on the fingers of one hand. To such A point that it’s literally depressing. The poor and/or the failures are decidedly not part of the vocabulary of the house Mickey. As expected, the transfer to Blu-ray The snow queen II part of these technical masterpieces absolute. No compression, no pixel that exceeds, no pétouille to take in default. The rendering is sublime, clear as rock water, detailed to perfection, and 1080p. The image is a clarity and sharpness, and stunning, whether on the close-ups or wider shots. The level of detail is extraordinary, especially on the forest that is the setting for the first half of the movie, the picture and the colors are gorgeous, the levels of black solid, even during the scenes in low light. In a word : Wow. Even finding excellence on the side of the tracks sound, with a VO mix DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1and a VF proposed in Dolby Digital+ 7.1. In both cases, the soundtracks are showing a punch and a dynamism literally tumbleweeds, with nice big and solid surrounds and a subwoofer coming in to strengthen the feeling of immersion. The any also puts a razor-sharp clarity at all times, with dialogue always perfectly audible. Great Art.

The extras section is also fairly well provided in its kind. We will begin with a gag reel (2 minutes) compiling various times drôlatiques and all “public” recorded during the sessions of dubbing. We will address by following a handful of secrets related to the creation of the film, through three interesting featurettes. The topic “Did you know ? “ (4 minutes) we will learn a handful of funny details related to the production of the film, but we will reveal some easter eggs or references to other Disney movies that are scattered in the sets of The snow queen 2. Baymax, Volt, Ariel the little mermaid or Dumbo are indeed hidden at the bend of some plans. Had you spotted ? We will then continue with “The spirits of the snow Queen II “ (12 minutes), who returns to the “spirits” of the film – Air, Earth, Fire and Water – and on their northern origins. Finally, in “The music “ (4 minutes), it will come back quite naturally on the record of the music for the film with composer Christophe Beck, who discusses the various musical themes and recording music in a studio, with nothing less than 91 musicians and thirty singers.

We will then continue with a series of five cut scenes (18 minutes), presented by the filmmakers and not finalized, as well as two songs deleted (10 minutes), also presented by the directors and the stage of the storyboards. One titled “I want to get this right “, which proposes that we see the demand in marriage of Kristoff, is particularly sympathetic. We will also talk about the process of creating the character of Gale, aka ” air Current “ in the French version (4 minutes), and various tests of animation is also presented by the two co-producers Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The rest of the supplements will be more ” musical “, with first of all multi-lingual version of the song “In another world “ (29 languages in 3 minutes), the clip “Into the unknown “ by the group Panic! At the Disco (led by the very sexy Brendon Urie – you don’t know this, but your wife knows it) and the clip “Lost in the woods “ by the cult group Weezer. Finally, we end with a handful of trailers (including In before and Mulan) as well as with the version “Karaoke” of the seven songs from the film (24 minutes).