Test of Johnny Depp / Amber heard : a new record rebat maps of the test

Since 7 July, the trial of Johnny Depp against the tabloid “The Sun” in full swing before the High Court in London. The actor continues, in effect, the newspaper who had been accused of violence towards women, Amber heard. It is also present in the trial, as a witness. And every day a lot of revelation.

Monday the 13th of July, this is a recording of a shock that has been submitted to the court and that could shed light on what really happened at the couple, before their divorce. The audio date of the month of July of 2016, and that would have been done in a hotel room in San Francisco, where Johnny Depp and Amber heard are. At the time, a restraining order had been imposed on him, which prevented him from seeing his ex-wife, but the couple are yet to explain. The topic of his discussion : on the night of April 2016, during which Amber heard, according to reports, was brutally beaten by her ex-husband. However, in the recording, we learned that it would be this, that, after a lot of drinking, allegedly, Johnny Depp, while he was reading in his bed. She would have gone to 4 blows to the face before it comes to a fight. In the recording, Johnny Depp admits that he would have been able to give her a blow on the head accidentally to Amber heard when he tried to protect himself, but that he had not been able to give him a blow : he was shot in the arm, at the time of the facts. Will have to see what conclusions the court will draw from this new revelation.

The trial has not finished because it has to last until the end of the month of July.