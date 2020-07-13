Test of Johnny Depp : the unpacking continues with Amber heard

The american actor Johnny Depp turns around and poses for the media that arrives at the high Court in London, Monday, July 13. On the fifth day of the same means test, the star is used to reveal another large part of your privacy to try to clean up his bad image.

The famous “pirates of the Caribbean”, concluded on Monday his testimony in his defamation lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper which had accused him of having been violent with his ex-wife Amber heard. The hollywood star continues in force the News Group Newspapers, editor Sunand the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Dan Wootton, for an article in April 2018, which had been presented as an abusive husband.

A marriage of the storm

In its defense, the newspaper invokes the 14 charges of violence on the part of his ex-wife, who dates back to the years 2013-2016. The couple, who met in 2011 on the set of ” Rum Express “, divorced after less than two years of marriage, stormy, at the beginning of 2017.

Under a heavy fire of questions from the attorneys of the NGN, Sasha Wass, the actor was forced to explain its excesses, alcohol, drugs as a teenager, and looking back at the incidents that have marked the life of the couple he formed with Amber heard.

An anniversary edition

According to the actor, the separation of the couple after a discussion that followed the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Lady Heard in April of 2016. Depp said that right before the party, she had attended a meeting and had learned that his former business manager had "stolen" his money.

Depp added that in addition to having lost the $ 650 million dollars, which he earned thanks to his participation in the films ” Pirates of the Caribbean “, was ” $ 100 million in the hole, because I had not paid my taxes for the government during the past 17 years.” But in 2018, Depp and his former directors of the company had settled a legal case on this alleged fraud.

The actor, 57, says that after the feast, he went to bed to read, and those who Heard began to accuse him of having ruined her birthday dinner before giving him a punch. The court was informed, however, of a different version to the opposing party. An alleged incident during which Depp would be presented late to the party with the 30th birthday of Amber heard, after having received bad news at a meeting in finance. He would then, according to her, she pulled a bottle of champagne and would have pulled the hair.

A flight is turbulent

Depp has been followed to the bar by several witnesses, including his ex-personal assistant, Stephen Deuters, which in particular contradicts the history of Heard about an incident during a flight in a private plane between Boston and Los Angeles in may of 2014. Heard claims that the actor was angry, he was slapped in the face and kicked him in the back, because he believed that she had a relationship with actor James Franco. Deuters has admitted to having sent an SMS to the Ear of the island after the flight, saying that Depp was " incredibly sad and knows he has done wrong ", but denied that this meant that he was in agreement with his version of the facts.

VIDEO. According to the british media, Johnny Depp would have left Amber heard because she would have ” defecated in his bed “

When he said that he and other assistants, as he says, Heard, “did nothing” to assist him during the flight, Deuters said : “I remember that we have the seats to intervene. Clearly it got to the point where we wanted to help, to stop or intervene. “

And to make sure that we do not remember that Depp had been violent Heard during this flight, one of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence that NGN presents in its defense against the defamation suit of the actor. Depp rejects these accusations.

The amber or Johnny : who is violent ?

Johnny Depp blames his ex-wife to the violence, accusing it for example, it have caused a significant cut in the finger with a bottle of vodka, which the actress denies.

He said that was Amber heard, who is himself a consumer of drugs and alcohol after him, who sought the battle, of the chronicle, that he was looking for to the maximum to avoid and escape conflict.

The actress, 34 years old, was referred to the "years" of physical and psychological abuse ", accusations strongly challenged by Johnny Depp. In the process of divorce, Amber heard had withdrawn his demand, and Johnny Depp had paid him seven million dollars, which the actress had donated to associations.

The father Heard in the defense of Depp

Johnny Depp has been interviewed in the 14 crimes of domestic violence in the audience to turn to the great unpacking of their addictions and their lifestyle rampant, with the publication of private messages, photos and testimonies of confrontation.