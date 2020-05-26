test the app of the meeting of peoples

Since I put end to my long and late dating relationship, I no longer want big stories, just for a thrill.

Sleeping with strangers, it happened to me once or twice but that’s about all.

Raya, the app dating with the stars

Since February, I experienced the adventure of relationships without the next day, which works more or less well because I rub at a actually unexpected… many men are looking to get fit !

As well, spend the first night, many speak of replace the cover, go to the restaurant or out on the weekend, when I’d just like : well get fucked.

After you have sanded Tinder, OkCupid and other Bumble, I had the vague feeling of having made the tour of the question. Feeling wrong of course, because we have never really “finish” an app that counts each day of freshers !

But all the same, I’m tired. So when one night, a plane’s ass became a friend reveals to me the existence of an app ” secret “, my curiosity is piqued.

“It’s called Raya, and it is supposed to be kind THE app. It is ultra select you see, kind they take that personalities film, biz, people, famous on Insta and all. You have a few followers, you should try it. “

I replied that, on first glance, it has all the air of being the app with the most pretentious in the world, and that I do not see absolutely not let me register.

“Frankly, I have matched with Cara !” retorted he.

There, I think. If there is the male equivalent of Cara Delevingne in terms of sexyness on Raya, why not try.

I am aiming for a Viggo Mortensen, a Mads Mikkelsen or to the rigor a Romain Duris, to stay in my geographical area.

How to have the app Raya on his phone

Except that, as I pointed out to my friend, Raya, in a good kind of pretentious, don’t accept everyone. To integrate the Ali Baba’s cave of ailments with big tits it is necessary to… apply !

Yes, thou hast well-read. It is necessary to submit your Instagram, with a message, etc., and then the app comes back to you in a more or less long delay with a response.

I finish, therefore, by postulate.

In the days that follow, motivated by a great curiosity, and I check my phone regularly to see if I received a notif telling me the happy or unhappy news.

The days go by and I lose hope. Anyway, it’s a moot point since I only have 10 000 followers and that I am not a public personality.

So much the worse !

But at the end of 6 weeks, I am surprised to receive THE notification…

Raya, a top paid app

Incredible : I am accepted.

I want to immediately go hunting for fish penis, when the app told me that I have 3 options : pay a subscription for a month, 6 months or 12.

My friend had obviously forgot this detail : Raya is far from free !

That’s not a problem, my ego is sufficiently valued by this acceptance so that I can slam 10,99€ without having too much pain in the ass.

I enter the code for my blue card, and whips bitch !

I finally integrates the great world of people stylish in evil of love, ass, or friendship.

First of all, the app is much less instinctive than her sisters free Tinder, Bumble, and other Happn.

Already, it is possible to match with people from everywhere in the world, what I think is a little practice, because if I match, personally it is for ken. And I don’t have the means to take me on a return trip to L. A. just to satisfy my urges.

So I prefer to concentrate on my close neighbours.

The interface of Raya, it must be acknowledged, is much more elegant than all of the apps that I have travelled from near or far.

Everything is more airy, the pictures of the subscribers are linked to music of their choice to form a trailer… no doubt, here, we are in the drag top of the range.

The detail that delights me ? Not to see erect penis. In fact, the men of the app are rather followers of photos arty, or pictures of them on boats !

It is the farts in the background but it is rather funny.

Raya, a playground, huge and small at the same time

I start to match with men of business, all of which I address in the conventional way.

I piss me off.

I swipe to the search people and I am very surprise to me to realize that I can’t swiper as much as I want to.

At the end of a certain time, they ask me to wait a bit before searching for new partners.

I’m scarred ! I pay 11 balls and I can’t swiper as much as i want ?

A few hours later, I retry my shot. Phew, the machine to swipe is accessible again !

I finally encounter a “people” in French.

Of course, I can’t reveal his name, as public figures go on Raya just to ensure a bit of discretion.

However, I screenshote to send to my girlfriends.

The application to me immediately displays a message to indicate to me that here we can’t do that, and the next time, my account will be suspended.

OK GUY.

I am now full of stress to make me throw the app as messy ! At the same time I totally understand that it takes at maximum to protect the anonymity of people…

I return to my relentless pursuit, but again, to me, is blocking my access to the swipe.

Decidedly, it is not this evening that I niquerai of the people.

A few stars on Raya, but not of the masses

The next morning, I wake up determined to make the money that I would have been able to inject in a subscription to Amazon Prime, and I swipe as soon as the time for the first tea.

I finished by fall on a television star. A type that does not please me really, but that looks very funny on the screen.

Why not chat a bit ?

Neither one nor two I’m starting.

— Yo.

— Wesh. Damn I just registered, I know not why I am here.

— Not take Me for a turkey, X. It is all there for the same thing ! Breeeeef, between two programs, you have the time to drink shots ?

My partner puts a good two hours to answer me that indeed, it is part of the fervent supporters of the terraces in the sun. We discuss a few minutes before the boredom does not push me to take a nap.

Wake up, no message. Decidedly, if it is not me who is doing the talking…

I decide that X is too boringand I go back to hunting.

Hey, I match with a young actor who turns not bad in French comedies light.

He sends me a heart. I answer him “Ultra original like approach ! “.

Yes, it is clear that I have not changed technique of drag since college : I always opt for the option that is most unpleasant…

The individual replied :

— You’re kind of you !

— Pardon me, I am impressed.

— Oh, don’t, I’m like everyone you know. Come on, tell me a bit about yourself. It is your real name ? “

BOREDOM.

Raya, a platform for the creative

Ok, maybe I’m difficult, but for me, if I don’t have the right to a catchphrase a little funny or a question on a minimum original, I move on to something else !

Humor is my only real requirement. Otherwise, I don’t care a bit of the physical, of the job etc, But the laugh, it is a must.

And over the years, I have had so many questions about my name and its “truthfulness” that I developed a allergy…

Result, I cut short the conversation with the” people “in question and I continued on my way.

For several days, I tracked down the DiCaprio, the Duris, the Mikkelsen, in vain. Stars, there is not that much, or I didn’t understand how I use the app !

On the other hand, there are on Raya in a true breaking of artists whose popularity is under construction.

A lot of young directors, actors and ESPECIALLY a lot of photographers are present on the app, which claims to be dedicated to the ” creative industries “.

In this, Raya is a site of awesome, because it is possible to meet exciting people, in any of the classes fascinating.

Rather, it is a form of social network (and more if affinities) to artists connected as a service to consume sex with anyone, and quickly.

But the dimension very ” pro ” and elegant part of the app, coupled with its price, they soon had reason for my interest. So I haven’t renewed my subscription a month.

Since then, I went back to good old Tinder, which may not be all of the trappings of glamour, his sister selecta, but where the people, at least, know what they are looking for !

