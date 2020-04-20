Test video for passengers, Glengarry Glen Ross with American Girl Dolls & More / Film – Betanews.fr

The Morning Watch is a feature that is recurrent, which highlights a handful of videos remarkable from the Web. It can be essays, video productions made by fans, featurettes, short films, sketches hilarious, or anything that has to do with our films and favourite tv programs.

In this edition, a video essay on Passengers we request to reconsider the themes of the film, and their connection with our ongoing plight. Plus, watch as Ms. Fletcher star and Half brothers co-star Kathryn Hahn and his family recreate a scene from Glengarry Glen Ross with dolls, American Girl, and the cast of High School Musical interpreter “We are all together” for the big event to sing Disney.

First of all, Kyle Hillinger has delivered a video essay revisiting the science-fiction film of 2016 Passengers, say with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. The video describes Passengers as one of the film’s most under-rated of the last decade, and demand that we consider the importance of the film through the lens of our troubled times present.

Then, Kathryn Hahn has teamed up with her husband Ethan Sandler and their children have recreated a scene from Glengarry Glen Ross, avid Mamet, Pulitzer prize-winning 1984 (via Geffen Stayhouse). However, this is not the famous scene of monologue to which you want to set featured Alec Baldwin. Watch and enjoy the magic of the blasphemy that comes out of the mouths of children through dolls in motion.

Finally, if you missed the big event to sing Disney ABC television last week, you can see one of the greatest moments of the night where the cast of High School Musical is almost reunited to sing a rendition of “We are all in This Together. “Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and even Zac Efron participate in the fun.

