TESTIMONY. “Born without a womb, I gave birth to my first child”

Thanks to a transplant of the uterus, Jennifer, who thought she would never be a mother, gave birth to Benjamin, the second baby in the world born after such a protocol.

Every birth is a miracle. But that of Benjamin Thomas Gobrecht goes well beyond. Normally, this little guy would not have had to see the light of day, because her mother, Jennifer Gobrecht, 33 years old, was born without a uterus. Disability rare that it was discovered thatat the end of his adolescence. “One of our most difficult days of my life took place the year of my 17 years, when I learned that I can never carry my own child,” said the young woman, who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (United States), with her husband, Drew.

Jennifer was born with a congenital disease called the syndrome of Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH), which means that she has functioning ovaries but her uterus is not completely formed. The MRKH affects about one woman out of 4 500 and prevents it from falling pregnant or to carry a child. This infertility the uterus is normally irreversible. Yet, in 2017, the young woman discovers that Penn Medicine, the university hospital of Philadelphia, is launching a clinical trial around the transplantation of uterus and research volunteers.

“I had the feeling of revenge on the destiny”

Of course, she is applying for. Then begins a process of in-depth evaluation of their profile, conducted by a team composed of leading experts in bioethics, psychology, obstetrics and gynecology. Jennifer, who had considered in vitro fertilization to the use of a mother’s gestation, has already cryopreserved embryos available. Result : the young woman is the first candidate selected. “I had the feeling of revenge on the destiny. This time, it was the most beautiful day of my life,” said Jennifer, smiling.

The journey is still long to give birth to her baby. It is going to endure the wait for a donor uterus transplantation, in vitro fertilization, a pregnancy ultra-monitored, and, finally, a cesarean section. Until the miracle : Jennifer and Drew are now parents of little Benjamin, was born in the month of November 2019. “And now, here we are, after all these events, holding our beautiful little boy. Benjamin is a perfect miracle. All this thanks to a team of doctors and nurses are truly amazing and a giver selfless, which, together, have achieved my dream of motherhood,” says the unhoped-for mom.

“Thanks to Jennifer, we know that the transplantation of uterus is an option for some women”

For women with this type of sterility, adoption, or surrogacy (GPA) were the only ways to become parents. Uterine transplantation is now a new path, the only one which allows these women to carry and give birth to their babies. This is confirmed by Kathleen O’neill, professor of gynecology of the university of Pennsylvania and co-leader of the program which has benefited from Jennifer : “We now know – as evidenced by Jennifer and her baby, Benjamin, – that it is a viable option for some women. Thanks to patients for pioneers, and brave as Jennifer, we know more about how to make the grafts uterus safer, more effective, and accessible to more women.”

Thanks to his courage, to his strength and the strength of her desire for motherhood, Jennifer has been able to realize his dream. It has also allowed medicine to advance so that this process may be useful to other women. The miracles are even more beautiful when they are science fact.

