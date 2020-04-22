TESTIMONY. “I had triplets after having laid back down once with my ex”

Charliann never imagined that one night with her ex-boyfriend would have consequences. Except that the part of legs in the air has given birth to three children !

The year 2018 will still be the one emotional roller coaster for Charliann. The Uk has just split from Ryan, father of her daughters Cassi-Lee, 8 years old, Caira-Jae, age 7, and Siena, 5 years. “We’ve been together since we were 15 years old, but, at the time, we were going through a bad pass,” says the young woman of 28 years. Ryan has her bags packed but, one evening, while visiting with his daughters, the magic operates again and the couple spends the night together. A few weeks later, Charliann visits her doctor because she does not feel well. To his great surprise, he announces that she is pregnant !

“As I was bleeding, he sent me to the hospital where the doctors told me that I was not expecting a child, but three ! tells Charliann. I have always dreamed of having twins, but I had not thought of having triplets.” Back home, she calls the father of her daughters. “He remained totally silent and we have not been able to speak to us about twelve hours.” After a few weeks, the parents give a new chance to their couple and announce the good news to their daughters, who are jumping for joy. But this pregnancy is going to be very complicated…

“It is as if fate had wanted us to meet”

“These nine months have been horrible. I have never been able to enjoy it, because I was doing tests every week and I had the impression that my children were going to die at every moment,” says Charliann. At 20 weeks of pregnancy, the parents discover that they are going to have two boys and a girl. “I was the happiest woman in the world. I’ve only had girls and I was convinced that I would never have boys.” A happiness of short duration, because Charliann learns shortly after that her babies are suffering from twin-twin transfusion syndrome transfused, causing a delay of growth important in one of them. At 33 weeks of pregnancy, the young woman must deliver the baby prematurely, because his children will grow more.

“I thought Ryan was going to miss this great moment. There are two hospitals in Nottingham and, in emergencies, it is the wrong establishment, having fun Charliann. Fortunately, the future father arrives in time to witness the birth of Ryana, Carter and Cayon, may 31, 2019. Since then, the daily life of the small family is loaded, and the mother of this large family do not see the time pass. “My life boils down to clean, cook, change diapers, give food, go shopping, and manage homework. Luckily, my big girls help me a lot and they are real small moms when they come home from school,” she explains. For the moment, Charliann don’t have the time to do the projects, but she would like to marry Ryan in a year or two. “What happened to us is a miracle and fairy tale. It is as if fate wanted us together,” marvels the happy mom of six children !

