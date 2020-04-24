TESTIMONY. “I have everything, friends, and work, in the middle of a meeting”

A 32-year-old, Anais has dared to do what many dream of but never dare to take the plunge : everything from one day to the next day. Without a regret.

“One day, I bought a Berlingo (a small van Citroen, ED), I’ve put a few boxes in the trunk and I’m part of it. I took the road like that. After my day of work, as we share the week-end.” Thus began the new life of Anaïs Vanel. It was August 31, 2017. Before getting there, she lived in Paris, in a beautiful apartment of 11e district and worked as an editor of comics for the past ten years. A recognized tradea “wow” job for the paris in which it evolved. But, between appointments with the authors, the recurring meetings, vernissages and other worldly, Anaïs, who devoted all his time to his business, is lost.

“I was all the time struggling with it. Weekends do not exist necessarily. I was trying to destroy me slowly, I drank a lot of coffee, alcohol, smoked too many cigarettes. Change of pace had become an issue of life or death.” Awareness that, combined with a surf course revealing a year earlier, causes a click to be irreversible. “This life never suited me for a long time. I had the impression to be the ghost of my own life.” For the past twelve years, Anaïs lies to itself, until the cracked : “One day, I woke up and I left my work meeting.” In the aftermath, she warns his boss of his departure.

“To start from scratch, this is easy, but to rebuild all, it is more complicated”

“I negotiated a break-up, taken strictly necessary – I sold all of my books, left my memories – and I took the road in the direction of the Landes, tells the story of the young woman. The journey by car remains my best memory. It was exhilarating and so liberating to leave everything !” Fearing the reactions of her entourage, Anaïs has walked alone, without saying anything. Upon his arrival at Hossegor, Anaïs adopts a rhythm of simple, even ascetic. But this relaxing life has required sacrifices. His family, angered, has not spoken for a year. The young woman had to reduce his lifestyle and start all over again. “To start from scratch, this is easy, but to rebuild all, it is more complicated,” says Anaïs. Past the period of freshness of this new life, I experienced a period of doubt.”

It is not easy to discover his inner self. But, tenacious, Anaïs clings to its ideals. Each day, she tames valiantly waves and layer his experience on the paper. “Has Hossegor, I have 106 miles of sandy coast, lined with dunes. I have a million hectares of forest and a cycle track of 1200 km. I have sunsets over the ocean. I have the time. I’ve long afternoon of exploration. I have a board. I wave, list-t-it. I cook every day, it gives me the taste of things. I learned to knit, to embroider. I went back to read and I have learned other languages. In fact, I’ve recaptured my life and I found peace and joy.” Now, the world belongs to him. Moreover, the adventurer has decided to move to Mexico… At the edge of the cracking in a life that does not look like, Anaïs explains that this radical decision was rather easy to take. Leave everything tells of her change of life (ed Flammarion).

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news