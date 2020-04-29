TESTIMONY. “Overnight, we became as rich as Emma Watson”

Steve and his wife, Lenka, lived a modest life with their three children. Up to this blessed day of November…

It is a dream that we all secretly cherished, but that Steve and Lenka have made on the day which the father of a family has committed its grid EuroMillions in the post office, located not far from the work of his wife. At the age of 42 years, Steve is a mason in his account and Lenka is selling. They met in a camping site, there are seventeen-year-old, and were married four years later. They have three children 15, 10 and 8 years old and did not have any other long-term projects that their holiday in Slovakia. Before 19 November, the day when the opportunity knocked at their door. Playing the lottery for twenty-five years, Steve has also put seventy-two hours before checking if he had won. And what was his surprise to find at the head of a fortune of € 123 million !

“When I realized that I had all the correct numbers, I started shaking. I understood that I had to win a huge amount of money, but I didn’t know how to react. I got out of my van, I walked around a bit before returning to sit down in my car. My heart was beating so fast that I had the feeling of having a heart attack ! It took me five minutes to recover my senses and call my wife,” says Steve. So far, the father of the family keeps the feet on earth, even if he is now richer than the british stars Harry Styles, Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson. Neither the vagaries of stars or follies of grandeur at Steve, who does not want to stop working altogether. The mason had even promised to complete all its work being before Christmas.

“We’re going to be able to spoil our loved ones and consider alternative holidays in the sun”

His family is not more demanding. If his 10 year old son has claimed jokingly a car Tesla, his 8 year old daughter only dream of an iPhone… pink. And his wife has just asked her husband if they could visit the country of origin during the Christmas holidays. “Every year, we are forced to save to be with my family in Slovakia. Thanks to the money that we have earned, we will be able to spoil our loved ones and consider alternative holidays in the sun,” says Lenka smiling.

“Christmas will be magical this year,” adds Steeve, that is also going to be generous with its neighbours. We live in a small village and we have no intention of leaving. We are going to build a house or buy one so that our children each have their own large bedroom. If I can also financial assistance to the municipalityI’ll do it without hesitation,” adds Steve, who still does not realize to have become the ninth largest winner of the lotto in the Uk !

