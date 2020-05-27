Tex ruined ? The facilitator relies on its huge financial difficulties : “I’ve lost everything…”

Definitely, his (very) bad joke had serious consequences ! Remember, in November 2017, the former presenter des Z’amours was invited on the set of This is that the tv on C8. But after a joke missed where it talked about the violence made to women, this one had been left out of the presentation of the game favorite couples of France 2. Subsequently, he had then decided to attack his employer the labour court, namely Sony Pictures Television, which produces the program for the public channel. Tex had then prosecuted for “abusive rupture of contract” and asked for 1.2 million euros damages and interest. Unfortunately for him, justice had confirmed his dismissal for serious misconduct and rejected his claim for compensation.

“I’ve lost everything…”

And obviously, after a few years, the wound still does not seem closed to Tex. A guest in the show Moment Of Luxury of Non-Stop People, he is well back on this episode highlight of his life. Has more than one title, because the comedian has revealed he had significant money problems. “Ah, I lost everything. As a good Breton, I had put the money aside, in the saddle, I had put a little aside. I had bought a few apartments but I think year-to-year, I’m going to resell the apartments, and then I’m going to live it. But it is terrible what I’m going to say but it is not necessary to count on itself. I’m going to borrow a phrase of president Kennedy, do

