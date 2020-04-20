TF1 Pub : a new offer to attract new advertisers to TV – Image

TF1 Pub is launching a new commercial offer to the attention of advertisers who have not been present neither TF1 nor on the terrestrial television channels of the group in classic space on the season 2019-2020. Called ” 1+1=3 “, it proposes, firstly, on TF1 : for 2 spots purchased in the same daypart for streaming between April 17 and may 31, 2020, the 3rd spot is offered in this daypart. On the other hand, on the DTT channels (TMC, TFX, TF1 Series, Movies, LCI) : for 2 weeks of campaigns purchased for delivery between April 17 and may 31, 2020, the 3rd week in a campaign is available.



