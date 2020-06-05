TGIF – invest.ch

TGIF, ” Thanks GOD it’s Friday !” So I don’t know if God is for something, I know not matter even if it exists, but let’s say that, when we see what is happening in the world currently, if it exists, it is ; either on holiday, or completely drunk in a corner, and it’s been many months that it lasts, and several times it escaped from its center to rehab after failing at all of its meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous. But hey, let’s agree that we can assign it a good idea to have glued two days off after Friday (although from the bottom of me I’d bet more on the French unions, it is still more of their kind), THE GOOD NEWS of the day is that we are Friday, and this evening we are able to consider rest period of 48 hours and especially 48 hours where the markets will not do anything and 48 hours where I wouldn’t have to find the convolutions awesome to talk to you about the markets – I just succeed to speak to you of GOD, so there is nothing more to comment on, and so we have lost the sense of reality since the central banks are taking to Luke Skywalker that will save the world with his lightsaber. What that yesterday, we had a brief moment of lucidity because Jobless Claims were – and I quote – “when even not-so-terrible” – debleuuuuuuu… good Ah ? No kidding ?

Not panic when even

No !No ! Noonnnn !!!! Don’t worry, you can out your head between your knees, I did not say that it was necessary to be put in the position of “brace, brace, brace” – at this way, I never really understood the concept of the position of ” brace, brace, brace “. No, good, already I overweight, when I am asked to put my head between my knees, it wants to just as well say ” stop breathing for 30 minutes and I will tell you when you can do it again “. Me, I put the head between my knees, I’m dead well before the plane crashes – which is perhaps why we put the head between the legs, it is so that one dies BEFORE the plane crashed. It is a polite way of telling us to commit suicide, according to the language of the airlines. No, because you do will make me not to believe that, by putting the head between our knees, when the aircraft – which is built on the basis of a harder metal than the human skin – when this plane is going to crash, it is going to be protect with our two menisci on each side of the head and all without breathing… Sorry, I don’t walk. We are hiding something.

Good.

What we talked about already ?

Ah yes, the stock market, the financial markets, all that, a real world of professionals.

So yesterday, the markets have all ended in decline because we realised that for the I do not know how many-session week in a row, it has STILL lost jobs in the United States. And it wasn’t happy because we said that “since everything starts to open and the containment is finished,” the guys who are kicked out for the last 2 months, they will NECESSARILY be re – it is in all cases like this that it happens in romantic comedies of Hollywood, at the end Sandra Bullock, it falls necessarily in love with Ryan Reynolds, even if it is a big con arrogant since the beginning of the film. So, normally, that says more containment said commitments by mass, with perhaps the same salary increases and cars as a gift. But in fact not.

These assholes of employers have not yet understood that everything went like 40 and he had to re-engage right away.. Because as said the other : “The Recovery is now !!! “. Good, we want to still give them a week to engage, but not more. Figures yesterday which showed that almost 2 million people who have lost their job and came to register as unemployed american, and it wasn’t super-pleased to the investors who “took” the profits. At the same time, with the week of stupid that we have experienced declines of 0.3 or 0.4%, we’re not going to cry either.

The end of the week in free wheel or awareness ?

So the markets are deflated – slightly – there has been IPO’s to entertain us in the beginning of the session, but we felt that it was even more laughter. Warner Music is released on the stock exchange and lost 3% on the first day, during that ZoomInfo was 60% – the company that uses artificial intelligence to provide info on the companies, was clearly THE STAR yesterday. It’s more the employment figures, which were okay and our day was folded.

This morning it is still quite soft, a little everywhere, especially in Asia, but future americans are already on the rise while waiting for the employment figures this afternoon. Figures that will be the REAL test for the market – according to experts – so we will finally know if there is something going on in this economy, or if we are a bit packed these last few weeks. Finally, I’m a little reducer and it’s not going to be as simple, because according to a guy that I’ve read this morning, it would seem that it is a little more complicated than that, since, according to him, investors are banking on the fact that central banks, governments, the occult forces and force protection inter-galactic will all work together to not only support the markets, but MORE ; the drive up. Before it was said that we had a “put protection of the central banks” – that by and large the central banks had made it impossible to decline. But now I ask you to stop, STOP, stop the crap : NOW THERE are CALLS FOR CENTRAL BANKS !!!! Ahahaha, it laughs less of the blow ! Now the central banks are going to IN ADDITION get us up.

The Gentleman who inspired me these comments also stated that ; ” Now the investors, Wall Street, betting on – hold – ON HUMANITY “. While there, I bow my head. I can’t sail. From today’s Wall Street believes in humanity. The stock exchange becomes philosophical, and we changed a dimension.

In short, while it gives in the human being, and that if it is we will create a new religion which will be based on the money, the hedge funds and the growth of permanent scholarships in the world, gold dropped back below$ 1700 as of yesterday. It’s funny when even. It’s been 3 days that we can read everywhere that ALMOST all the BIG us banks have amassed mountains of gold in recent times and the gold has never been so low. This morning it’s getting better, but we have seen infections of pus that had a better mouth than gold this morning. The oil itself, it is at 37.49$ and appears to be relatively strong.

New day – fro

Side news of the day, so we will already say that all the world has eyes fixed on 14: 30 today, since there will be so…drum roll :

THE NON-FARM PAYROLLS !!!!

Therefore, I recall that the experts expect a loss of up to 8,000 jobs over the month – the last month, it had lost 20 million and wheelbarrows and that the unemployment rate is expected to be 19.8%, which is very precisely. If the guys they fall just on the two figures I want to play well in the Euro Millions this weekend. After I don’t know if all the people who are protesting and who are looting the stores in the USA and France – given that some have immediately made the amalgam in the suburbs of French – it is viewed as a job, but let’s just say that if this is the case, there could be surprises.

Otherwise, there is talk of riots in the USA, but the world doesn’t care (in all cases on Wall Street) – one thing is for sure, if with all these riots there was no second wave of COVID19, we will still start to wonder if we would not have lied on the matter and maybe even begin to believe in the conspiracy. No, because it’s good.. the restaurant there should be 2 metres between each table and in the manifs they are huddled like oxen, and it does not risk anything ??? Does anyone find it weird ? Apart from that we are also talking about Sino-American relations, but as nothing has changed, the status quo is rather good news. And then Barron’s is ” hot ” on the airlines with the summer coming and all of a sudden, people are no longer going to change their habits and live in a world that is more just and without CO2 emissions, they will all rush to Cabos San Lucas to forget that they almost all die.

For the moment, the futures are up 0.5% – erasing already the decline of yesterday and suggest that IF this afternoon the numbers are good, the Nasdaq could finish the week at all-time high, that we would already be on the stuff to tell Monday morning. To note that yesterday the index of technological hit – intraday – new highs all the time before they deflate because that 1.87 million unemployed in this week, it’s still not cool. The Nasdaq is a little bit human, not to say HUMANIST…at times.

Have a great weekend – I’m going to sleep 48 hours straight and I can find you Monday morning… To talk about the same stuff. Still.

Thomas Veillet

Invest.ch

“Sometimes it seems to me that God, in creating man, has somewhat overestimated its capabilities. “

Oscar Wilde