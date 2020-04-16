– Thalía is a tribute to María Félix with a fun video

.-

Thalia He has shared via his Instagram a beautiful video to commemorate the month of the famous mexican actress María Félix.

In the clip, the singer embodied all the style of the artist with a costume that surprising and in the background, she had the song “María Bonita” by Agustín Lara. Sodi wrote in his publication: “María Félix. Unique, whimsical and fascinating!”, Expressing his great admiration.

The publication of the celebrity has immediately generated a number of comments and almost a million likes, “Excellent representation”; “You are the same Thalia María Félix, and you are very beautiful”; “Wow. I love”; “Do try not, you’re all the same”; “María Félix is well represented”; were some of the reactions.

The Doña was born on 8 apr 1914 and died on April 8, 2002, see the interpretation here.

