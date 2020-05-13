“Thank you Beyoncé”: Lupita’nyong o thrilled to hear his name in the new song of the star

“Thank you Beyonce for this gift!!”, she wrote on Friday, July 19, in a post to Instagram where we see her, radiant, dancing and singing on the title released on the same day.

MUSIC – “Pretty as Lupita when the cameras are closer together.” The dedication of Beyoncé to the beauty of the actress, oscar winner in his new song “Brown Skin Girl” has been particularly well received by Lupita’nyong o.

The actress, mexico, kenya, committed to combating racism, has often denounced the standards of beauty that exclude black women. “The standard of beauty europeans are the scourge of the world, the idea that skins are darker are not pretty and the skin more white, are the key to success and love”, she had said, inter alia, in 2014 the magazine Glamour.

“Brown Skin Girl” is a hymn to the beauty of the black skin. The title is introduced by the daughter of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, 7 years old. “The girls with black skin, skin like pearls, the best thing in the world, never change for someone else,” croons the little girl. And his mother added: “Your skin is not just black, it shines, and tells your story” citing, in addition to the actress Lupita’nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland or Naomi Campbell.

“A declaration of love to Africa”

The song is from the new album of the planetary star unveiled on Friday, July 19, “The Lion King: The Gift”. “A declaration of love to Africa” with several artists from the continent, but also american stars like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and Tierra Whack there have also collaborated.

Among the african artists who participated in the album, are nigerian musicians Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi, as well as the ghanaian artist Shatta Wale, or even the Cameroonian Salatiel.

With strong accents afrobeat, it is interspersed with dialogues from the “Lion King” 2019, a remake of the famous cartoon where Beyoncé gives her voice to Nala.