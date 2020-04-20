The beginning of the year 2020 is not the best period of the life of Katy Perry. The american singer has indeed lost his grandmother last march and now faces the death of her cat, Kitty Purry (a play on word between ” Cat ” and “purr” in English).

The animal shared the eventful life of Katy Perry for the last 15 years. Its disappearance thus causes a deep sadness. “Unfortunately, Kitty has completed its ninth life last night. I hope she is surrounded by fillets of salmon and tartare of tuna up there, to the paradise of the cats. Kitty, thank you for the hugs and the company during all this time, ” wrote the singer on his account Instagram to pay tribute to his cat.

A difficult period, however, should soon be replaced with the joys of motherhood. Katy Perry is expecting a little girl for the summer with his companion and fiance, Orlando Bloom.