thank you Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd

Vivendi gained 3% at 21.25 euros at the beginning of week in Paris. As expected, the group of media and entertainment is expected to be relatively spared by the crisis of the Covid-19, except on the side of its subsidiaries Havas, Editis and Vivendi Village. In the first three months of the year, the company headed by Arnaud de Puyfontaine has reported revenues of 3,870 billion euros, up 11.9% and 4.4% at constant exchange rates and perimeter constant. A higher level the expectations of the market.

UMG always dynamic

Vivendi has benefited from the dynamism of UMG, whose activity increased by 17.8% to 1.769 billion euros (+12.7% to currency exchange rates and perimeter adjusted for inflation). The turnover of recorded music has improved by 13.1% on an organic basis thanks to the increase in revenues related to subscriptions and streaming (+16,5%), as well as a product linked to a dispute (royalties on digital). UMG continues to surf on the success of new albums from King & Prince, Justin Bieber, Eminem and The Weeknd, as well as on the continued sales of the securities of Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

The international dope Channel+

The Canal+ Group has also performed well in the first quarter with income of 1,372 million euro, up 9.6% (+1.0% in currency exchange rates and perimeter adjusted for inflation), thanks in particular to the growth of pay television to the international. The turnover of tv in metropolitan France decreased slightly (- 0.7% in organic), but the portfolio of individual subscribers to the offerings, Canal+ continues to grow with a net gain of 62,000 subscribers in one year.

More complicated for Havas

The quarter has, however, been more complicated for Havas, with net income of 507 ME (-3,3% organic), driven by the initial impacts of the crisis current health at the global level. These impacts are highly variable, depending on the areas, occupations, and sectors of activity of the clients. It is still difficult at this stage to issue of trends. If the performance has been broadly in line with the budget until the end of February, the month of march have been in withdrawal, says Vivendi.

Unable to discuss guidance specific

At the level of the guidance, the management indicates that,”it is impossible, at this day, to determine with certainty how long it will last (editor’s note : the crisis) and how it will impact the sales revenue and the annual results of Vivendi. However, sales in the second quarter of 2020 in certain activities, including Havas Group, Editis and of Vivendi Village, should be assigned.”

AG this afternoon

The group has never made mention of its dividend policy, but the shareholders will meet later on Monday to vote on a resolution providing for the payment of a coupon of € 0.60 per share in the year 2019, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year.

Analysts satisfied

According to Goldman Sachs, (‘buy’), the results demonstrate the resistance of the key assets of the company, UMG and Canal Plus, the face of the epidemic virus.