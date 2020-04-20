Thanks a Million : The review of the series Quibi



Jennifer Lopez is the producer excutive of Thanks a million, a new mission broadcasts on Quibi since 6 April, that it exists also. She is the first to give $ 100,000 to a person who has had an impact on his own life, with as a goal for the recipient to continue the chain of gratitude by offering the half of the sum reue someone who has marked his life, and so on. ll is here to people ” in real life “, those who invest in the lives of others or in the community, and that pays off for their good deeds of good samaritans. Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Aaron Rodgers, Anthony Davis, Karlie Kloss, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Gabriel Iglesias and Yara ShahidI are the following prter to the game of Robin hood modern.

On paper, that mission may seem fairly ridiculous, but this short program has the standard advantage to go to the essential while avoiding the lengths inhrentes this kind of missions. The goal is present, the persons receiving the amount are turn forward, The surprise is done, the gift given, everyone kiss, we carried on sharing next and the next, and curtain, is sche his tears. The last rcoltant 25 000 $, it is much less than the $ 100,000 but it’s still a nice sum of money that changes the lives of those who change that of others.

In less than 10 minutes, it goes directly straight to the point, and it is the main. Here the short format is extremely well-feat. So, yes, could be polmique, distributing money as the tl, isn’t it indcent ? But each time the story is beautiful and brings a tear to the eye because in these difficult times, was good to see people happy, to see them fall into the arms, kiss, and say how much they love each other, so that we are all ends not being able to touch each other. And sincrement, these few minutes of happiness partag are 1000 times more rewarding than all the pisodes of Survive runis, who finally did mriterait no better than a 2.







Date of first broadcast US : 06/04 (Quibi)

Genre : Interest human, Celebrity

S. 1 Ep.1 : Jennifer Lopez (7’)

S. 1 Ep.2 : Kevin Hart (6’)

S. 1 Ep.3 : Nick Jonas (7’)

S. 1 Ep.4 : Kristen Bell (6’)

S. 1 Ep.5 : Aaron Rodgers (7’)

S. 1 Ep.6 : Yara Shahidi (7’)

S. 1 Ep.7 : Tracy Morgan (6’)

S. 1 Ep.8 : Anthony Davis (6’)

S. 1 Ep.9 : Karlie Kloss (7’)

S. 1 Ep.10 : Gabriel Iglesias (6’)

Of big names. Large sums of money. Big donation. Celebrities are launching a chane of kindness, each offering $ 100,000 to a person who is in doubt of nothing, who has had a positive impact on his life, with only one condition. Follow the droulement de la chane ” Pass your hand. “

